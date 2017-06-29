Jhanvi Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor's Brother Ishaan Khattar Went On A Movie Date. Pics Here After the movie, Jhanvi and Ishaan hung out together inside the venue before heading to the driveway

Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar arrived together for the screening of Hollywood thrilleron Wednesday evening. Ishaan, who has been roped in for Majid Majidi's, appears to be a fan of the Hollywood genre in particular. We say this because Jhanvi is spotted at screenings of Bollywood movies while Ishaan is not yet a regular face at Bollywood gatherings. Earlier in May, Jhanvi was spotted carpooling with Ishaan for the screening of Priyanka Chopra's. Pictures of Ishaan and Jhanvi together were shared on social media and the Internet had a meltdown of sorts , making the two top the list of trends.Earlier, Ishaan had appeared to be slightly perturbed by the presence of the paparazzi but on Wednesday, he not only addressed the cameras with a smile but also posed with Jhanvi patiently. Jhanvi was simply dressed in white and blue casuals for the evening and looked effortlessly pretty as usual . Ishaan seems to follow his star brother's fashion mantra - stepping out in casuals, always. After the movie, Jhanvi and Ishaan hung out together inside the venue before heading to the driveway.Meanwhile, Jhanvi Kapoor is already the Internet's favourite star kid and fans are looking forward to an official announcement about her acting debut. Her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor has confirmed that Jhanvi will be launched by Karan Johar but the project has not been revealed yet. Now, it is reported that Jhanvi will co-star with Ishaan in the Hindi remake of, expectedly produced by Mr Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan.Ishaan Khattar, who was seen in a cameo in Shahid Kapoor's critically acclaimed drug drama, is currently shooting for, which is set in India. The movie also stars Malayalam actor Malavika Mohanan.