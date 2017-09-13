JetLite Flight Veers Off Taxiway In Jorhat, Passengers Deplaned Safely

A JetLite flight from Guwahati to Jorhat had a narrow escape when after a normal landing at Jorhat airport it veered off the taxi way, all 90 passengers on board the Boeing 737-800 aircraft were deplaned, a Jet Airways statement said.JetLite is a subsidiary of Jet Airways.The flight which originated from Bangalore and had flown into Jorhat via Guwahati, was supposed to fly back to New Delhi."After landing, one of the wheels crossed over soft soil while coming to a halt on the taxiway. All guests on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft has been deplaned safely" Jet Airways stated in a press statement.In response to the press statement by Jet Airways, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi tweeted, "Dear @jetairways , the statement is not satisfactory. Request @jayantsinha ji to please look into this matter".Responding to Mr Gagoi's tweet, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha tweeted, "we will investigate this incident carefully. Please be assured that every safety violation is thoroughly and fully analysed @jetairways".