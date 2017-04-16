Jet Airways' Pilots Union Asks Members Not To Operate Flights With Foreign Pilots

Jet Airways' pilots union has asked its members not to operate flights with foreign pilots from May 1, sources said on Saturday.According to sources, the National Aviator's Guild (NAG) has demanded that the airline removes all foreign pilots after a recent incident in which foreign pilots allegedly assaulted a designated examiner during a training session in Bengaluru.The airline currently employs around 60 foreign pilots. The union has more than 900 members.In a statement, the company said that it is an equal opportunities employer and has a limited percentage of expatriate pilots."Jet Airways is an equal opportunities employer. We today, employ a multi-cultural workforce of over 15,000 people across the globe and are regarded as an employer of choice in the aviation sector," said a Jet Airways Spokesperson said."As an Indian airline operating internationally, Jet Airways has always focused on recruiting the brightest talent and today, has best-in-class cockpit crew from around the world, including a limited (marginal) percentage of expatriate pilots."