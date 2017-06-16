Jet Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Jaipur, Passengers Safe

Passenger airline major Jet Airways on Friday said that all 135 on-board its Leh-New Delhi flight were safe after the aircraft they were travelling in made an emergency landing at Jaipur.According to the airline, its flight 9W 2369 from Leh to New Delhi was diverted to Jaipur, due to air traffic congestion emanating from inclement weather over Delhi."As per standard operating procedures, the crew progressively informed air traffic controllers of their fuel status. Given the expected delay to land at the alternate airport Jaipur, the crew declared fuel emergency to ensure that adequate priority for landing was accorded," the airline said in a statement."The Boeing 737 aircraft with 128 guests and seven crew landed safely, with adequate fuel remaining," it read.