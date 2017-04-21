Jet Airways Amsterdam-Toronto Flight Suffers Tail Strike

A Jet Airways flight from Amsterdam to Toronto with 352 people on board today suffered tail strike, forcing the pilot to return to the Dutch capital. The airline said the passengers and the crew landed safely.It was operating a Boeing 777-300ER plane.Sources said the flight suffered a tail strike while taking off from Amsterdam to Toronto and later faced pressurisation problems.Following the issues, the pilot decided to return to Amsterdam, they added.A Jet Airways spokesperson said the flight 9W 234 returned to Amsterdam due to a "suspected tail scrape during take-off"."The aircraft, with 337 guests and 15 crew, landed safely and is currently being inspected by Jet Airways' engineering team," he said in a statement.The airline also regretted the inconvenience caused to its passengers.In January this year, a Jet Airways plane's tail had touched the runway during landing at the Dhaka airport. The flight was from Mumbai.