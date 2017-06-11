Jennifer Lawrence's Private Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Failure Jennifer Lawrence's private plane was forced to make an emergency landing in New York due to engine failure on Saturday

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence 's private plane was forced to make an emergency landing in New York due to engine failure on Saturday, reports E! News . The flight was coming from Louisville, Kentucky and one of the engines failed at 31,000 feet. E! News reports that the pilots made an emergency landing. However, while in the middle of the unscheduled landing, the other engine failed. Jennifer was visiting her family in Kentucky. The flight landed in Buffalo, New York. After the emergency landing, the jet was given emergency vehicles. E! News reports that the Oscar-winning actress is 'fine' and came out unhurt.Jennifer Lawrence is prepping to portray the role of late Jazz Age icon Zelda Fitzgerald in her upcoming biopic to be directed by Ron Howard. Jennifer is also one of the producers of the upcoming film.Jennifer Lawrence was just 20-years-old, when she earned an Oscar nomination for her second film. She received the Oscars for, in which, she played a poverty-stricken rural teenager. She is the second-youngest actress ever to be nominated. Jennifer Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world. In 2016, she topped a Forbes magazine list of the world's highest paid actresses for the second consecutive year.The 26-year-old actress last starred in the romantic science-fiction film, co-starring Chris Patt and Michael Sheen. Before, her previous film of 2016 wasJennifer Lawrence's upcoming films of 2017 areand. Jennifer was last seen in the superhero film earlier this year.