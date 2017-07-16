JDU Not Present At Opposition Meeting On Presidential Poll

All India | | Updated: July 16, 2017 21:13 IST
JDU Not Present At Opposition Meeting On Presidential Poll

JDU is supporting NDA's candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential elections. (File)

New Delhi:  Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) on Sunday did not attend the meeting of opposition parties on the presidential and vice-presidential elections, which was addressed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting, attended by opposition candidates for presidential and vice-presidential elections - Meira Kumar and Gopalkrishna Gandhi, took place on the eve of presidential election. 

JD(U) is supporting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential elections. In vice-presidential polls, however, it is supporting Gopalkrishna Gandhi. 

Asked about the party not being present at the meeting, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi told IANS that it was not a boycott and party leader Sharad Yadav had earlier met Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

