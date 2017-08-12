JDU Drops Leader From Parliamentary Party For Attending Opposition Meet

The JD(U) yesterday suspended its Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar Ansari from the parliamentary party for attending a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.Party spokesperson K C Tyagi said Mr Ansari has been suspended from the parliamentary party for attending the meeting of opposition parties despite the JD(U) severing its ties with the Congress-led UPA.Leaders of 16 opposition parties, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, met in Delhi today to deliberate on evolving an "alternative narrative" to counter the BJP.Mr Tyagi also hit out at Mrs Gandhi for trying "encroach upon" the party by interfering in its internal matters.Mr Ansari had criticised JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to walk out of the Grand Alliance in Bihar and form government with the BJP.