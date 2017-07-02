JD(U) Not To Attend Lalu Yadav's 'BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao' Rally

The Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) has decided not to attend Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's "BJP hatao, desh bachao" rally in Patna which is scheduled to take place on August 27, a party leader said. The party however said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may attend the event in his personal capacity if he was invited by the RJD.JD (U) General Secretary Shayam Razak told the media that JD-U as a party would not attend the event.The JD (U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with the Congress are part of the ruling Grand Alliance in Bihar.Lalu Prasad has said the rally would be attended by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and Left parties.