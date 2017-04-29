Jayalalithaa's Former Driver, Questioned In Murder Case, Killed In Accident

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 29, 2017 12:58 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jayalalithaa's Former Driver, Questioned In Murder Case, Killed In Accident

The driver, who was employed at Ms Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden home, was sacked three years ago.

Tamil Nadu:  Days after a security guard was found murdered at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's Kodanad estate, her former driver was killed in a road accident in Salem district's Attur on Friday. 

The driver, who was employed at Ms Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden home in Chennai, was sacked from the job three years ago. He was one of the suspects in the previous murder and was questioned by the Nilgiris police. On Friday morning, the driver-turned- taxi owner was on his motorcycle when he was hit by a four-wheeler. 

On April 23, one of the Kodanad estate security guards was brutally murdered by unidentified persons. His mouth was stuffed with cloth and taped up, the police said.

The guard, Om Bahadur, was found at the bungalow that Ms Jayalalithaa frequently visited in the years before she died.

The police believe a gang broke into the bungalow to steal documents and valuables. Another guard, Kishore Bahadur, was also attacked. Villagers had reportedly told the police that a gang was seen entering the estate in two cars.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READJudge Who Granted Bail To Rape-Accused Samajwadi Party Leader Gayatri Prajapati Suspended
J JayalalalithaaPoes Gardenformer driver killedsecurity guard murdered

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Baahubali 2IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2 Movie Review

................................ Advertisement ................................