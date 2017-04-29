Jayalalithaa's Former Driver, Questioned In Murder Case, Killed In Accident

Days after a security guard was found murdered at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's Kodanad estate, her former driver was killed in a road accident in Salem district's Attur on Friday.The driver, who was employed at Ms Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden home in Chennai, was sacked from the job three years ago. He was one of the suspects in the previous murder and was questioned by the Nilgiris police. On Friday morning, the driver-turned- taxi owner was on his motorcycle when he was hit by a four-wheeler.On April 23, one of the Kodanad estate security guards was brutally murdered by unidentified persons. His mouth was stuffed with cloth and taped up, the police said.The guard, Om Bahadur, was found at the bungalow that Ms Jayalalithaa frequently visited in the years before she died.The police believe a gang broke into the bungalow to steal documents and valuables. Another guard, Kishore Bahadur, was also attacked. Villagers had reportedly told the police that a gang was seen entering the estate in two cars.