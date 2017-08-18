Jayalalithaa's AIADMK To Merge After Months Of Drama: 10 Facts

O Panneerselvam has demanded for an investigation into Jayalalithaa death.
Chennai: Nearly eight months after the death of its chief, J Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu's ruling party has cast aside the differences that birthed two competing factions; a merger was announced this evening in Chennai at the shore-side memorial of Ms Jayalalithaa, who was referred to as Amma or mother by a smitten public and her party. The erasure of the marked division lines comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the leaders of both sides: Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and his predecessor, O Panneerselvam, or "EPS" and "OPS" in popular parlance. The PM's party, the BJP, has often counted on the Tamil Nadu party to back it on important legislation, so it benefits from today's developments.
Here is your 10-point cheat-sheet to this big story:
The merger was enabled by the Chief Minister or EPS agreeing yesterday to OPS unwavering demand for an investigation into how Ms Jayalalithaa died after nearly two months in hospital. Doctors at the time denied reports of poisoning alleged unsubtly by OPS and his aides.
They suggested that Ms Jayalalithaa's death was suspicious because any access to her was controlled by her long-time live-in aide, VK Sasikala, dubbed "Chinamma" or mother's younger sister.
Ms Jayalalithaa's death after a cardiac arrest led to Ms Sasikala taking control of the AIADMK. She chose OPS, who was a regular understudy for Ms Jayalalithaa while she was alive, to serve as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. Weeks later, he announced his resignation, paving the way for Ms Sasikala to become Chief Minister.
But in February, at the same memorial where today's reconciliation was announced, OPS emerged to accuse Ms Sasikala of forcing him to quit. He said Amma's spirit had ordered him to fight back. He then won the support of about 10 leaders of the party including state legislators. Since then, he has accepted that he does not have the backing to push himself as Chief Minister.
Ms Sasikala's plans to run Tamil Nadu as head of the government were flatly extinguished by the Supreme Court declaring her guilty of corruption along with Ms Jayalalithaa in a case dating to the 1990s. Before she entered prison, Ms Sasikala ensured that her loyalist, EPS, became Chief Minister.
To guarantee he would win the trust vote, Ms Sasikala bused the vast majority of AIADMK legislators to a five-star resort, provoking accusations of kidnapping and coercion.
Ms Sasikala's big mistake was in naming her nephew, TTV Dhinakaran, as the party's no 2. His entourage of corruption cases was flagged by the public in social media campaigns and elsewhere.
After Ms Sasikala was jailed, OPS and EPS began exploring a reunion. Along with an investigation into Ms Jaylaalithaa's death, OPS demanded the expulsion of Ms Sasikala and her nephew as a must-have. EPS said they were sidelined and would have no control over the party, but OPS wanted them formally ejected from the party.
This week, EPS took action against Mr Dhinakaran and said Ms Sasikala's election as party chief was for "a limited time".
A reunion between EPS and OPS makes them much stronger in fighting Mr Dhinkaran, who held a rally this week with nearly 20 AIADMK legislators by his side to signal his strength.