Jayalalithaa's AIADMK To Merge After Months Of Drama: 10 Facts

O Panneerselvam has demanded for an investigation into Jayalalithaa death.

Chennai: Nearly eight months after the death of its chief, J Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu's ruling party has cast aside the differences that birthed two competing factions; a merger was announced this evening in Chennai at the shore-side memorial of Ms Jayalalithaa, who was referred to as Amma or mother by a smitten public and her party. The erasure of the marked division lines comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the leaders of both sides: Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and his predecessor, O Panneerselvam, or "EPS" and "OPS" in popular parlance. The PM's party, the BJP, has often counted on the Tamil Nadu party to back it on important legislation, so it benefits from today's developments.