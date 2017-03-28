Jay Panda Outs His Party's Defects After BJP's Strong Showing In Odisha

Highlights Jay Panda is MP from Naveen Patnaik's BJD Dismisses party colleague's allegation of trying to split the party Chief Minister asked us to introspect, he says, about critical column

He speaks w/ expertise, having once been suspended from BJD & joined another party. I don't have such experience, so will defer to his https://t.co/rb0TWckViZ — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) March 27, 2017

Jay Panda, one of the most prominent leaders of Odisha's ruling party, says that his recent comments- including a lengthy column in a newspaper - which are critical of both the party and its boss, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, are not out of line. He is also dismissive of allegations that he is working with the BJP to split his party.On Twitter today, Mr Panda, who is a member of parliament, tweeted that his opinion piece, of which he shared an English translation, follows the chief Minister's recent diktat -to introspect - after the BJP emerged as the surprise runner up in local elections across Odisha."Can anyone can point to anything inaccurate(sic)?" Mr Panda asked. In his column, he states that the panchayat election results, which saw his party, the Biju Janata Dal or BJD, lose nearly 200 seats, "should have been no surprise." He is clear on the reasons for this: "Many key positions are no longer held by people who struggled for the party, who might have given honest feedback, but rather by opportunists from various fields, including some who had worked against the BJD."The 53-year-old who owns a large conglomerate with interests in mining, power and real estate, says "widespread corruption and sheltering of powerful people committing criminal acts" are allegations prevalent in the coastal state and that "other parties are gaining ground because of their dynamic new leadership."The indirect compliment to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes as Mr Panda's colleague, Tathagata Satpathy, claimed on Twitter that the BJP, in collusion with "one MP", is aiming to split the BJD in Odisha after which it will call for early elections (the state is currently scheduled to vote in 2019).Mr Panda, asked by Twitter users to comment on whether he is the unnamed MP, offered a quick takedown of Mr Satpathy.The BJP has scheduled its national convention next month in Odisha. Top leaders including the PM and party chief Amit Shah will be present. Mr Satpathy claims on Twitter that the intention is "to put pressure to make state govt defunct. (sic)"