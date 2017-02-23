Jawaharlal Nehru University Trashes As 'Ridiculous' Students' Offer Of 'Work 2 Days'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday trashed as "ridiculous" the agitating students' proposal to "allow" the authorities to resume work in the administrative block for two days with a limited staff.The agitators earlier sent a pamphlet to the varsity authorities making the offer for the use of the administrative block, which the students have 'seized'.Following this, the administration said in a statement, "The student agitation has moved from a highly objectionable one to a ridiculous one.""The protestors ..., under the leadership of 'Committee of Suspended Students', have expressed their willingness... to selectively allow some employees...," the statement added.It has also denounced the students, who have the office block under a forced lock-down since February 9, for circulating 'false' message that it was open and the Vice-Chancellor (VC) was free to come there."This laughable pamphlet is condemnable also because they have been spreading lies that the administration building is open, but the VC and other officers are not coming for work," it said.Others falsely claimed that employees were allowed to enter the building, a varsity official said.Members of the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) were also pulled up by the administration for the same reason.The JNU authorities also alleged that the teachers' association has failed to ask even once the students to end their siege and come to the table for discussion.The administration said asking the VC to come in the midst of agitating students to address their issues, as was being demanded by the protestors, would be akin to his 'public trial'."The disorderly and disruptive students' politics has already caused enormous damage to the university's reputation and genuine interests of students, teachers and other employees...," it said and added that it wished the students "come to their senses" and end the siege.The blockade came after the JNU adopted a University Grants Commission (UGC) notification that sought to put an upper cap on the number of MPhil and PhD students whom a faculty member could guide.The students have alleged that the implementation of the guidelines would result in a massive seat-cut at higher learning. They also protested the unilateral adoption of the UGC notice by the VC.