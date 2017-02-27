Jats To Gather In Delhi On March 2 To Decide Future Course Of Action

Members of the Jat community will gather at Jantar Mantar on Thursday to decide on the future course of action regarding its ongoing agitation in Haryana for quota in government jobs and educational institutions in the state.Jats from Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country will demonstrate at Jantar Mantar on March 2 and decide on the future course of action, Yashpal Malik, the president of the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, which is leading the stir in Haryana, said.A memorandum on "injustice" meted out to Jats by the Haryana government will be submitted to President Pranab Mukherjee, he said."The government has failed to address our demands and the next course of action will be decided at Jantar Mantar," Mr Malik said.The state government has set up a committee which has no power to take a decision. So, no talks will be held with any such panel in the future, he said.The agitation will enter its next phase with a "non cooperation" campaign from March 1 during which people will be asked not to pay government dues and charges of water and electricity besides stopping supply of milk and vegetables, he said.The AIJASS leader said the protests will intensify from March 1 and more sit-ins will be held.Besides reservation, the Jats have been demanding that cases registered against the youth during the agitation last year be withdrawn.Thirty people were killed and property worth crores of rupees was damaged at many places in Haryana during last year's Jat stir which had turned violent.