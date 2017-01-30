Jats Begin Protest Over Reservation, Haryana On 'Maximum Alert'

Seeking reservation in government jobs for the community, members of Jat organisations on Sunday started another round of agitation in Haryana as authorities in the state sounded a high alert to prevent the outbreak of violence.The protesters, many of whom were part of demonstrations last year that claimed 30 lives and caused huge damage to property in the state, say this time they won't settle for mere promises. The first day of the agitation however largely remained peaceful with no reports of any violence.Raj Singh Hooda, an official of the Akhil Bhartiya Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti which is part of the protest in Rohtak district, said along with affirmative action, they have a list of other demands from the government. "Our kids are still in jail. Our kids who died, their families haven't been compensated yet and nor have their families been given jobs by the government. That's why we are forced to come on the streets again," Mr Hooda said.To prevent a flare-up of violence like last time, the Haryana government has already arranged additional forces. Of the 55 units of paramilitary forces asked for, 37 have already been deployed across the state and the state been put on "maximum alert", officials said.Orders prohibiting large gatherings have already been imposed in parts of sensitive districts including Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar and at other places as a precautionary measure, officials said."We are fully geared up to deal with any situation. Although the leaders of various agitating organisations have promised to hold dharnas in a peaceful manner, yet the administration is fully geared up to maintain law and order," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas said.Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to the protesters to maintain peace in the state, saying the doors of his government are always open for dialogue."In democracy everyone has the right to express his view point in a peaceful manner," he said.(With inputs from PTI)