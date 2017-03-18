Jat Agitation: No Metro Services Beyond Delhi's Border On Sunday

Metro trains will not travel beyond the city's borders from 11.30 PM tomorrow, while 12 stations in Central Delhi will be shut from 8 PM till further orders.The extraordinary measures, that are likely to throw life out of gear in the national capital, will be enforced in view of Jat groups threatening to intensify their agitation from Monday, demanding quota in education and employment.The affected stations will be Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, R K Ashram Marg, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Shivaji stadium.However, interchange facility will be available at all the interchange stations.As directed by Delhi Police, services will not be available at Yellow line stations at Gurgaon, Blue Line stations at Noida and Violet Line stations at Faridabad."The services to all these stations will be resumed only after getting clearance from Delhi Police," a metro official said.The Jat agitation, which began on January 29, completed 49 days on Saturday.The All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) had earlier announced that the community would intensify its agitation by taking their protest to Delhi on March 20.Talks between the state government and the Jat leaders hit a roadblock last month as the Haryana government made it clear that it has no jurisdiction to withdraw cases being investigated by the CBI against some Jat leaders over violence during the agitation last year.Their demands include reservation for Jats, jobs to the next of kin of those killed in violence in the Jat agitation last year, compensation to those injured, withdrawal of cases against them and action against the officers, who ordered action against the Jats, among others.Violence during the agitation last year had left 30 people dead and over 200 injured. Government and private property worth hundreds of crores of rupees was damaged during the violence in February 2016.(With inputs from PTI and IANS)