Janta Dal (United) To Decide On Joining NDA On August 19

The Janata Dal (United) will make a formal announcement on joining the NDA in its national executive meeting on August 19 after BJP president Amit Shah invited Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to join the ruling alliance.JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said the party will approve the proposal in the meeting in Patna.The JD(U) national executive will be chaired by the party chief Nitish Kumar and a decision to join the NDA government will be formally announced, he said.Mr Tyagi's comments came following Mr Shah's invitation to Kumar to join the ruling alliance. "I met JD(U) president Nitish Kumar at my residence yesterday. I invited JD(U) to join the NDA," Mr Shah said in a tweet.The Bihar-based party is also likely to join the Narendra Modi cabinet whenever a reshuffle takes place. Asked if the party would join the Modi cabinet, a JD(U) leader said such a decision would be "natural". "When we are together in government in Bihar, it is only natural that our party joins the Union government," he said.