Janata Dal (United) Leader Mukesh Singh Shot Dead In Bihar's Barh

Mukesh Singh, a leader of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party - Janata Dal (United) - was shot dead by 2 unidentified men in Bihar's Patna district today. The incident happened in a small town called Barh.Mr Singh was a general secretary of the JD(U) district unit from Barh, which is 70 kilometres from state capital Patna.This is not the first time that a leader of a political party has been shot dead in Bihar. In 2016 leaders from BJP and RJD were shot dead by unidentified gunmen, raising questions over the law and order situation in the state.The motive behind Mr Singh's murder is not known yet. The police have started an investigation and send Mr Singh's body for autopsy.