Collapse
Expand

Janata Dal (United) Leader Mukesh Singh Shot Dead In Bihar's Barh

All India | | Updated: January 08, 2017 14:05 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Janata Dal (United) Leader Mukesh Singh Shot Dead In Bihar's Barh

Police have started an investigatiion after JD(U) leader Mukesh Singh was shot dead by unidentified men

Patna:  Mukesh Singh, a leader of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party - Janata Dal (United) - was shot dead by 2 unidentified men in Bihar's Patna district today. The incident happened in a small town called Barh.

Mr Singh was a general secretary of the JD(U) district unit from Barh, which is 70 kilometres from state capital Patna.

This is not the first time that a leader of a political party has been shot dead in Bihar. In 2016 leaders from BJP and RJD were shot dead by unidentified gunmen, raising questions over the law and order situation in the state.

The motive behind Mr Singh's murder is not known yet. The police have started an investigation and send Mr Singh's body for autopsy.
 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READ16 Women Allegedly Raped By Police In Chhattisgarh, Rights Panel Notice To Government
Mukesh Singh JDUJDU Leader Mukesh SinghJD(U) Leader Mukesh SinghJD(U) Leader Mukesh Singh Shot DeadPatna DistrictBarh BiharBihar PoliceBihar CrimeBihar News

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CES 2017 Live ScoreDangalPassengersAllied

................................ Advertisement ................................