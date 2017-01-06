Collapse
Expand

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed Due To Snowfall

All India | | Updated: January 06, 2017 16:13 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed Due To Snowfall

The highway was closed for vehicular traffic at 7 AM following snowfall at various places en route

Jammu:  The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was today closed for vehicular traffic following snowfall at several places in Ramban and Udhampur districts.

"The highway was closed for vehicular traffic at 7 AM following snowfall at various places en route," a traffic police officer said.

"As a precautionary measure, no vehicle will be allowed to run on highway toward the Kashmir Valley from Nagrota check post," he said.

Jawahir tunnel, Banihal and Patnitop areas along the highway and the hills of Bhaderwah, Kathua, Kishtwar and Ramban witnessed snowfall. Precipitation in Jammu has intensified the cold weather.

The traffic headquarters in Jammu had earlier issued "cutoff timing" for movement of vehicles on the national highway due to inclement weather conditions.

The cutoff timing for light motor vehicles from Srinagar to Jammu cut at Lavdora, Qazigund will be 8 AM to 3 PM. For heavy vehicles -- 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM. For trucks carrying fruits, it will be from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM.

Jammu to Srinagar cut off timing for Nagrota would be 3:00 AM to 2:00 PM for LMVs, 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM for HOVs and 3:00 AM to 2:00 PM for oil tankers.

The Udhampur cut off timing for LMVs will be 4:00 PM and for HOVs, it will be 3:00 PM.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READNitish Kumar's 200-Crore Showcasing Of Brand Bihar Is A Hit
Jammu-Srinagar national highwayJammu snowfallwinter

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreCES 2017 Bahadur Ali

................................ Advertisement ................................