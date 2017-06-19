Jammu And Kashmir Cops To Donate Day's Salary For Relatives Of Policemen Killed In The Line Of Duty

Police personnel will donate one day salary for the families of the policemen who have sacrificed their precious lives in the line of duty, the spokesman said.

All India | | Updated: June 19, 2017 07:55 IST
14 police personnel and 2 SPOs have sacrificed their lives in various terrorism-related incidents.

Srinagar:  Jammu and Kashmir police personnel will donate a day's salary for the families of the cops who were killed in the line of duty in the state this year.

Fourteen police personnel and two special police officers (SPOs) have sacrificed their lives in various terrorism-related incidents during the year, according to a police spokesman.

"To show solidarity and their concern for the bereaved families of these martyrs, J&K police personnel will donate one day salary of the current month," he added.

