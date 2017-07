Jai Lava Kusa Teaser: Junior NTR Impressed Baahubali's S S Rajamouli In 45 Seconds

Highlights Junior NTR introduced one of the three characters he plays in Jai Lava Ku Going by the teaser it seems, Jai is an anti-hero Jai Lava Kusa's release date is set for September 21.

Junior NTR shared the first teaser of his upcoming film, in which he introduced Jai - one of the three characters he's playing in the film.director S S Rajamouli was so impressed by the teaser that he tweeted: "Too Good, @Tarak9999 ... THIS is how you start the publicity of a film...Just WOW... (sic)." As predicted, the teaser also got a trending hashtag (#JaiTeaser) on Twitter in absolutely no time. Junior NTR introduces audience to Jai, who is apparently the film's anti-hero. Jai makes a dramatic entry in aand beats some men to pulp with his bare hands and flying kicks. He says: "To kill that Ravana you had to cross the ocean. But to kill this Ravana, you need an ocean of courage. Do you have it?" This dialogue (and the only one in the teaser) is punctuated with some state-of-the-art action scenes, which will make you take this anti-hero very seriously Watch the first teaser ofhere:Here's what Rajamouli tweeted:In, Junior NTR will be seen in a triple role. The actor is working with Hollywood make-up artiste Vance Hartwell (thetrilogy) for one of the three looks.Meanwhile, last week there were reports that the teaser of Jai Lava Kusa leaked on social media . Kalyan Ram, Junior NTR's brother and the film's producer had logged a complaint in Hyderabad's Cyber Crime Cell, which assured the makers that adequate action will be taken to counter the leak. The police wrote to heads of the social media organization to lock the pirated content.is written and directed by K S Ravindra and also stars Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas. Bollywood actor Ronit Roy plays the principal antagonist in the film.'s release date is set for September 21.