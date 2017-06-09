Jagga Jasoos Song Galti Se Mistake: Ranbir Kapoor's Quirky Dance Moves Will Make You ROFL The second song of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited film Jagga Jasoos, titled Galti Se Mistake, was unveiled by the makers of the film today

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jagga Jasoos: A still from the song Galti Se Mistake New Delhi: Highlights Katrina Kaif is seen just for a few seconds at the beginning of the song The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Amit Mishra The lyrics of Galti Se Mistake have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya Jagga Jasoos was unveiled by the makers of the film today. The song, titled Galti Se Mistake is sure to leave you in splits. In the two-and-a-half minute song, Ranbir Kapoor features as a school boy, who is seen showing of his quirky dance moves along with his classmates. Katrina Kaif, who plays Ranbir Kapoor's accomplice in the film, features just for a few seconds at the beginning of the song. Galti Se Mistake has been sung by Arijit Singh and Amit Mishra. The lyrics of the song have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music has been composed by Pritam.



Watch the second song of Jagga Jasoos, titled Galti Se Mistake here:





. In the song, Ranbir and Katrina were seen showing off their robotic dance moves on the streets of Morocco.



Earlier this week, Katrina Kaif shared a behind-the-scenes video of her upcoming film on Instagram, in which she said that she had to 'slow down' for Ranbir Kapoor while filming the song Ullu Ka Pattha.



In a video that has been posted on UTV Films' Instagram account,



"I'm busy shooting and minding my own business and suddenly I saw these videos of Jagga Jasoos. You are helping me shine, which is amazing. So this one's for you Katrina. Check it," said Ranbir as he shared a glimpse of the song Galti Se Mistake.



Jagga Jasoos has been directed by Anurag Basu and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 14. The film also stars Adah Sharma.



Ranbir Kapoor will be making his debut as a producer with Jagga Jasoos.



The trailer of Jagga Jasoos was unveiled by the makers of the film in December last year. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of a detective, who is in search of missing father.



Jagga Jasoos marks Ranbir Kapoor's second collaboration with Anurag Basu. The duo has previously worked together in 2012 movie Barfi!.



. They previously co-starred in films like Rajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani.





