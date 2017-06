Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif Posts An Adorable Selfie With Ranbir Kapoor And Anurag Basu

Highlights "Jagga Jughead Aur Voh," wrote Katrina Kaif Jagga Jasoos will see Ranbir and Katrina re-unite onscreen after 7 years On Friday, Katrina and Ranbir launched the song Galti Se from their film

Jagga Jughead Aur Voh @anuragsbasu #JaggaJasoos #RanbirKapoor A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

Listen Jagga I'm always here for advice and tips @utvfilms Jasoos ki Jasoosi padd gayi Jab Katrina ne li dance ki Ab tera kya hoga Jagga?! Check out some more masti from the sets of #JaggaJasoos! #RanbirKapoor @anuragsbasu @ipritamofficial @bindasstv @disneyindia A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

Shruti ke tips par Jagga ne lagayi break Here is his smooth response to her "#GaltiSeMistake" Song Out Tomorrow! Stay Tuned @katrinakaif #RanbirKapoor @anuragsbasu @tseries.official A post shared by UTV Motion Pictures (@utvfilms) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

The team ofis busy with the promotion of their film. Today, actress Katrina Kaif took a little break from the hectic schedule and delighted her fans and followers on social media by posting an adorable selfie with Ranbir Kapoor and director Anurag Basu. She captioned the image as: "Jagga Jughead Aur Voh @anuragsbasu #JaggaJasoos #RanbirKapoor." Jagga Jasoos will see former couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif re-unite onscreen after a gap of seven years . The duo previously co-starred in films likeand. See the lovely photograph shared by Katrina Kaif here:On Friday, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor launched the second song from their film, titledOn Tuesday, Katrina shared a behind-the-scenes video of her upcoming film on Instagram. In the video, the 33-year-old actress said that she had to 'slow down' for Ranbir Kapoor while filming the song"I'm busy shooting and minding my own business and suddenly I saw these videos of Jagga Jasoos. You are helping me shine, which is amazing. So this one's for you Katrina. Check it," said Ranbir as he shared a glimpse of the songmarks Ranbir Kapoor's debut as a producer. The 34-year-old actor will be seen portraying the role of a detective, who is in search of his missing father. Katrina Kaif features as his accomplice in the film.also stars Adah Sharma, Sayani Gupta and Saurabh Shukla. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 14.