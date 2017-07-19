Cabinet clears sale of government's stake in HPCL to ONGC: Press Trust of India

Jagga Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 5: 40 Crore For Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif's Excellent Adventure Jagga Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunday is when the film recorded the highest box office numbers with Rs 13.07 crores. Meanwhile, the days following the weekend did not prove to be all that delightful on the box office report card

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Jagga Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film (courtesy taran adarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Jagga Jasoos scored the highest on Sunday Tuesday marks its lowest box office score The figures dropped after the first weekend Jagga Jasoos is six days old at the theatres and has made a sum of Rs 40 crores at the box office, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Collection figures of Jagga Jasoos took a downward route after the opening weekend - Jagga Jasoos did a business of over Rs 24 crores over the weekend. Sunday is when the film recorded the highest box office numbers with Rs 13.07 crores. Meanwhile, the days following the weekend did not prove to be all that delightful on the box office report card. Monday brought in Rs 4.05 crores while it was Rs 3.48 crores on Tuesday. The cumulative sum of Monday and Tuesday is less that what the film's collections measured Jagga Jasoos Fri 8.57 cr, Sat 11.53 cr, Sun 13.07 cr, Mon 4.05 cr, Tue 3.48 cr. Total: Rs 40.70 cr. India biz," tweeted Mr Adarsh.

#JaggaJasoos Fri 8.57 cr, Sat 11.53 cr, Sun 13.07 cr, Mon 4.05 cr, Tue 3.48 cr. Total: Rs 40.70 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2017



Meanwhile, Jagga Jasoos has been reviewed positively by several celebrities Jagga Jasoos could not resist telling Anurag what a delightful, innovative, well executed film it was ; a joy to watch."



In his Jagga Jasoos, for all its deviations, passes muster, it is largely due to a pivotal star turn that is worth its weight in gold and the heartily surreal touches that Basu imparts to this colourful, imaginative fantasy."



Jagga Jasoos is Ranbir's first film after Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while Baar Baar Dekho was Katrina's last. This is the third time the rumoured exes are sharing screen space together. Ranbir will next be seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic while Katrina is busy with Thugs Of Hindostan, also starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.





Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's new releaseis six days old at the theatres and has made a sum of Rs 40 crores at the box office, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Collection figures oftook a downward route after the opening weekend -did a business of over Rs 24 crores over the weekend. Sunday is when the film recorded the highest box office numbers with Rs 13.07 crores. Meanwhile, the days following the weekend did not prove to be all that delightful on the box office report card. Monday brought in Rs 4.05 crores while it was Rs 3.48 crores on Tuesday. The cumulative sum of Monday and Tuesday is less that what the film's collections measured on its opening day - Rs 8.57 crores. "Fri 8.57 cr, Sat 11.53 cr, Sun 13.07 cr, Mon 4.05 cr, Tue 3.48 cr. Total: Rs 40.70 cr. India biz," tweeted Mr Adarsh.Meanwhile,has been reviewed positively by several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan . A day after the film hit screens, this is what Big B told the director: "Just sawcould not resist telling Anurag what a delightful, innovative, well executed film it was ; a joy to watch."In his review for NDTV , Saibal Chatterjee writes: "If, for all its deviations, passes muster, it is largely due to a pivotal star turn that is worth its weight in gold and the heartily surreal touches that Basu imparts to this colourful, imaginative fantasy."is Ranbir's first film after Karan Johar'swhilewas Katrina's last. This is the third time the rumoured exes are sharing screen space together. Ranbir will next be seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic while Katrina is busy with, also starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.