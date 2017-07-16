Jagga Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif's Film Has Collected Rs. 20.10 Crore So Far Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's film earned Rs 11.53 crore at the box office on Day 2

Jagga Jasoos earned Rs 11.53 crore at the box office on Day 2, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which released after multiple rescheduling, received a lukewarm response from the audience on Day 1 despite the huge hype. Jagga Jasoos has earned a total of Rs 20.10 crore so far. Box Office India compared the film's opening collection with Ranbir Kapoor's 2014 film Roy, which had earned Rs 9.39 crore on Day 1. Jagga Jasoos has been directed by Anurag Basu and marks the 34-year-old actor's debut as a producer.



Here's Taran Adarsh's tweet:

#JaggaJasoos Fri 8.57 cr, Sat 11.53 cr. Total: 20.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2017



Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's latest filmearned Rs 11.53 crore at the box office on Day 2, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which released after multiple rescheduling, received a lukewarm response from the audience on Day 1 despite the huge hype. Jagga Jasoos managed to collect Rs 8.57 crore on the opening day. has earned a total of Rs 20.10 crore so far. Box Office India compared the film's opening collection with Ranbir Kapoor's 2014 film, which had earned Rs 9.39 crore on Day 1.has been directed by Anurag Basu and marks the 34-year-old actor's debut as a producer.Here's Taran Adarsh's tweet:narrates the story of a young detective (played by Ranbir Kapoor), who is in search of his missing father. In the film, Katrina features as a journalist, Shruti Sengupta, who helps Jagga in finding in father's whereabouts.is Ranbir and Katrina Kaif's third film together, afterandThe film marks Ranbir's second collaboration with director Anurag Basu. The duo previously worked together inIn his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen wrote that Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos is a 'dazzling, inventive and deliciously fun film .'"Ranbir Kapoor charms as a hero all children should have. Jagga Jasoos is a dazzling, inventive and deliciously fun film, a musical mystery fable that curious children (of all ages) should watch at the soonest," he wrote. Raja Sen gavefour stars out of five.released in the theatres along with Raveena Tandon'sand