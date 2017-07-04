Jab Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Met On A Pub Crawl Of Mumbai Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma launched the new song of Jab Harry Met Sejal at various Mumbai clubs on Monday

172 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights SRK says he's not well-acquainted with the idea of pub crawling Shah Rukh and Anushka's new song is a party number Jab Harry Met Sejal will release on August 4 Jab Harry Met Sejal went pub crawling in Mumbai to launch the film's latest track Beech Beech Mein on Monday. Beech Beech Mein) is like a club song," Shah Rukh Khan told reporters outside Tamasha in Lower Parel, which was decorated to welcome the team.









Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma also went to Social in Khar and it was something of a novelty for the 51-year-old actor who said that he is deficient in experience of night clubs - as a young man in Delhi, he couldn't afford to party at clubs; in Mumbai, his super stardom was an impediment. SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal director Imtiaz Ali has a better idea of what a true blue pub crawl involves, he explained. "I was telling Anushka that I've not been to many clubs. When I was in Delhi, I never had that kind of money and when I came here (Mumbai), I became a celebrity. Whatever club hopping I've done is courtesy Imtiaz Ali in Europe. This club crawling for Beech Beech Mein was also Imtiaz's idea," Shah Rukh Khan said.









Monday's pub crawl was the first time that Anushka joined SRK and Imtiaz to Pari (Anushka's third film as producer) and I'm happy that the three of us are promoting the film together now." Shah Rukh Khan added: "Koi jhagda nahi hua hai (There was no fight)" and Anushka corroborated with an affirmative nod.





Asked about the innovative methods being used to promote Jab Harry Met Sejal, Imtiaz Ali said that he's happy with the positive response. "It was appropriate to launch Beech Beech Mein, a new disco song, at a club. We're also happy to see the reaction people have to the film's mini trails. These are small packets of entertainment which give a general idea about the film," he said at the launch of Beech Beech Mein.



Jab Harry Met Sejal is scheduled for an August 4 release.



