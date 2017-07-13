Jab Harry Met Sejal's Song Butterfly Takes Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma To Punjab The fourth song of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film Jab Harry Met Sejal titled Butterfly has been unveiled today

Highlights In the song, SRK and Anushka are seen dancing in the fields of Punjab The song has been sung by Aman Trikha, Nooran Sisters and Sunidhi Chauhan The lyrics of the song have been written by Irshad Kamil Jab Harry Met Sejal, titled Butterfly. has been unveiled by the makers of the film today. The two-and-a-half minute song has been widely shot in the fields of Punjab. Harry (played Shah Rukh Khan) and Sejal (played by Anushka) are seen happily grooving to the desi beats. Butterfly will surely make you want to out on dancing shoes as well. The song has been sung by Aman Trikha, Nooran Sisters, Dev Negi and Sunidhi Chauhan. The lyrics have been written by Irshad Kamil and the music has been composed by Pritam.



Watch Jab Harry Met Sejal's new song Butterfly here:





The team of Jab Harry Met Sejal launched the new song at a mall in Ludhiana, Punjab.



giving us a sneak peek into the chapter of Harry and Sejal's story.



Jab Harry Met Sejal, which has been directed by Imtiaz Ali, is a film about a tourist guide and his love story.



"The film travels a lot but it is not on travel. It's about a tourist guide, but it's a love story. Two people meet somehow, and somewhere down the line as they are moving around, they kind of fall in love," news agency PTI quoted Shah Rukh Khan as saying.



The film has been extensively shot in Budapest, Amsterdam, Prague and Punjab.



marks Anushka Sharma's third collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012). The duo will reportedly be seen together once again in Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be titled film.



Jab Harry Met Sejal will release in theatres on August 4.



(With PTI inputs)



