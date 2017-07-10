Jab Harry Met Sejal's New Song Safar: Shah Rukh Khan Hits The Road

Shah Rukh Khan's new Jab Harry Met Sejal Song titled Safar is chicken soup for a wanderer's soul. The filmmakers released Safar on Monday evening and it is likey to be played on loop on your next road trip. Safar is composed by Pritam, written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Arijit Singh - all of them feature with SRK and Jab Harry Met Sejal director Imtiaz Ali in the song's video. The video starts with a jamming session and are juxtaposed with scenes from the film, in which Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a tourist guide.
Highlights
- Safar is composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh
- Safar is easily the best travel song in recent times
- Shah Rukh and Anushka's Jab Hary Met Sejal releases on August 4
Watch Safar from Jab Harry Met Sejal :
Imtiaz Ali has devised innovative techniques to promote the content of Jab Harry Met Sejal. Like with the release of the film's previous song Beech Beech Mein, Shah Rukh, Imtiaz Ali and the third spoke of Jab Harry Met Sejal - Anushka Sharma - went on a pub crawl of Mumbai. They explained that Beech Beech Mein is a party number and this move was only appropriate. We don't have complains.
As for Safar, we'll wait and see how the makers promote this soulful song.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is the story of Harry (Shah Rukh) and Sejal (Anushka Sharma) who are travelling various countries looking for a ring, which Sejal has lost. The characters and storyline of Jab Harry Met Sejal have been shared with us through the film's mini trails.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is Shah Rukh and Anushka's third film together and it is releasing on August 4.