Jab Harry Met Sejal's New Song Safar: Shah Rukh Khan Hits The Road

Shah Rukh Khan's newSong titledis chicken soup for a wanderer's soul. The filmmakers releasedon Monday evening and it is likey to be played on loop on your next road trip.is composed by Pritam, written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Arijit Singh - all of them feature with SRK anddirector Imtiaz Ali in the song's video. The video starts with a jamming session and are juxtaposed with scenes from the film, in which Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a tourist guide WatchfromImtiaz Ali has devised innovative techniques to promote the content of. Like with the release of the film's previous song, Shah Rukh, Imtiaz Ali and the third spoke of- Anushka Sharma - went on a pub crawl of Mumbai . They explained thatis a party number and this move was only appropriate. We don't have complains.As for, we'll wait and see how the makers promote this soulful song.is the story of Harry (Shah Rukh) and Sejal (Anushka Sharma) who are travelling various countries looking for a ring, which Sejal has lost. The characters and storyline ofhave been shared with us through the film's mini trails.is Shah Rukh and Anushka's third film together and it is releasing on August 4.