Jab Harry Met Sejal's Beech Beech Mein: Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Set Mid-Week Party Mood

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's songfrom upcoming filmtook over Tuesday's early morning Twitter trends.came along with a personalised emoticon for the film, which is a ring. Jab Harry Met Sejal's Mini Trail #5 revealed that Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) and Sejal (Anushka Sharma) are searching for the latter's engagement ring alluding to the film's working title (), which folks initially believed was the film's title. In between their search for the ring, Harry and Sejal took some time out to hit a discotheque and groove to a peppy number, parts of which will remind you of Shah Rukh Khan's(from).Harry and Sejal will win your hearts with their disco dance in, which releases exactly one month from now, is the story of two oddballs Sejal and Harry, who are on a quest to find a ring, which Sejal has lost. Their journey together, which is filled with fate-orchestrated ups and downs, brings them closer to each other.is directed by Imtiaz Ali. It is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's third film together after(2008) and(2012). SRK and Anushka are collaborating for the fourth time in Aanand L Rai's next.Shah Rukh was last seen inwhile Anushka last appeared in, which she produced through her Clean Slate Films.