Jab Harry Met Sejal's Beech Beech Mein: Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Set Mid-Week Party Mood Jab Harry Met Sejal's new song Beech Beech Mein is all about Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) and Sejal's (Anushka Sharma) happy moments while they search for the latter's ring

Share EMAIL PRINT Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Jab Harry Met Sejal. New Delhi: Highlights Beech Beech Mein is a peppy party number Beech Beech Mein may reminds you of It's The Time To Disco SRK and Anushka's film will hit the screens on August 4 Beech Beech Mein from upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal took over Tuesday's early morning Twitter trends. Beech Beech Mein came along with a personalised emoticon for the film, which is a ring. The Ring), which folks initially believed was the film's title. In between their search for the ring, Harry and Sejal took some time out to hit a discotheque and groove to a peppy number, parts of which will remind you of Shah Rukh Khan's It's The Time To Disco (from Kal Ho Naa Ho).



Harry and Sejal will win your hearts with their disco dance in Beech Beech Mein:





Jab Harry Met Sejal, which releases exactly one month from now, is the story of two oddballs Sejal and Harry, who are on a quest to find a ring, which Sejal has lost. Their journey together, which is filled with fate-orchestrated ups and downs, brings them closer to each other.



Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. It is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's third film together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012). SRK and Anushka are collaborating for the fourth time in Aanand L Rai's next.



Shah Rukh was last seen in Raees while Anushka last appeared in Phillauri, which she produced through her Clean Slate Films.



