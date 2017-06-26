Jab Harry Met Sejal: What Shah Rukh Khan Said About Censor Board's Objection To The Word 'Intercourse'

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with the media on Monday as part of his Eid celebrations and spoke about his upcoming films. The 51-year-old superstar will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal, which has already had its first brush with the Censor Board's love for snipping dialogues, which is more than often criticised as absurd. The Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC), headlined by chief Pahlaj Nihalani, has objected to the inclusion of the word 'intercourse', which was part of a dialogue in the second mini trail of the film, The Quint had reported earlier. The mini trail, which released last week, features a scene in which Jab Harry Met Sejal co-stars Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh discuss indemnity bond. In Monday's interview, Shah Rukh said he hopes the Censor Board finds such dialogues relevant once they review the entire film, reports ANI.
Highlights
- "They are considering some dialogues as unsuitable now," SRK said
- "If they find it unsuitable, we'll get them changed," the actor said
- "Hopefully everything will be good," said SRK
"May be they (CBFC) are considering some dialogues as unsuitable now. And if they find it unsuitable, we'll get them changed. But I think when they will watch the entire film, they will understand the context and hopefully everything will be good," said the actor.
The CBFC chief also told news agency ANI that digital content does not require certification by the CBFC but the Censor Board will regulate what airs on television. "We've granted a 'U/A' to the trailer on condition of deletion of the dialogue about the intercourse. But they've not come back to us with the deletion. So in principle, the trailer has not been passed yet," he also added in his interview to The Quint.
More recently, Mr Nihalani shared a condition to have the trailer of the film released. IANS quoted Mr Nihalani as saying in a TV interview: "You take voting from the public and I will clear the word (intercourse) on the promo and the film also. I want 1 lakh votes and I want to see that India has changed and Indian families want their 12-year-old kids to understand the meaning of this word (intercourse)."
Shah Rukh, who is known for his signature sense of humour, told reporters on Monday: "I am not 18 yet, so I can't cast my vote."
Team Jab Harry Met Sejal are releasing teaser-like short trailers as their promotional strategy - which is much similar to how Shah Rukh's Dear Zindagi was promoted.
Jab Harry Met Sejal marks Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan's third movie and is scheduled to hit screens on August 4.