Jab Harry Met Sejal Vs Censor Board: Twitter's Trying To Collect 1 Lakh Votes Against 'Sanskari' Pahlaj Nihalani

Addressing the CBFC chief, a tweet said: "Every time he has a sanskari problem. From Udta Punjab to Jab Harry Met Sejal we really fed up with the Sanskar. Why so Sanskari Nihalani?"

Updated: June 29, 2017 14:25 IST
Jab Harry Met Sejal is scheduled to hit screens on August 4

Shah Rukh Khan's new film Jab Harry Met Sejal has already had its share of unpleasant encounter with the Censor Board. Earlier this month, the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) objected to the inclusion of the word 'intercourse', which was part of the second mini trail. A day later, CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani shared a single condition to have the film's trailer released - in an interview with a news channel, he challenged them to garner 1 lakh votes in favour of the movie. Now, Twitter has taken this very seriously and making efforts to collect sufficient votes in support of the film. Meanwhile, Twitter is really tired of the Censor Board's sanskari ways making 'Sanskari Nihalani' feature on Twitter's top trends. Addressing the CBFC chief, a tweet said: "Every time he has a sanskari problem. From Udta Punjab to Jab Harry Met Sejal. We are really fed up with the sanskar. Why so Sanskari, Nihalani?"

This is what Mr Nihalani had said in his interview to the news channel, as reported by IANS. "You take voting from the public and I will clear the word (intercourse) on the promo and the film also. I want 1 lakh votes and I want to see that India has changed and Indian families want their 12-year-old kids to understand the meaning of this word (intercourse)."

"Together we can get what Sanskari Nihalani required - 1 lakh votes," read a tweet while "Sanskari Nihalani thinks he is the only sanskari man in world but he doesn't know that Jab Harry Met Sejal is going to be watched by millions," said another. Twitter also urged those who haven't voted yet: "Have you voted yet, get 1 lakh votes to defeat Sanskari Nihalani."

Last week, Shah Rukh said that the CBFC might revise their decision after reviewing the entire film. "May be they (CBFC) are considering some dialogues as unsuitable now. And if they find it unsuitable, we'll get them changed. But I think when they will watch the entire film, they will understand the context and hopefully everything will be good," said the 51-year-old superstar said, reported ANI.

So far, Jab Harry Met Sejal has released two mini trails and the first song Radha, which got six million views in less than 24 hours. Jab Harry Met Sejal marks Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan's third movie and is scheduled to hit screens on August 4.
 

