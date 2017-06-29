Jab Harry Met Sejal Vs Censor Board: Twitter's Trying To Collect 1 Lakh Votes Against 'Sanskari' Pahlaj Nihalani

Highlights
- 'Why so Sanskari, Nihalani?' asked a tweet
- 'Nihalani thinks he is the only sanskari man,' read another tweet
- 'Get 1 lakh votes to defeat Sanskari Nihalani,' Twitter urged
This is what Mr Nihalani had said in his interview to the news channel, as reported by IANS. "You take voting from the public and I will clear the word (intercourse) on the promo and the film also. I want 1 lakh votes and I want to see that India has changed and Indian families want their 12-year-old kids to understand the meaning of this word (intercourse)."
"Together we can get what Sanskari Nihalani required - 1 lakh votes," read a tweet while "Sanskari Nihalani thinks he is the only sanskari man in world but he doesn't know that Jab Harry Met Sejal is going to be watched by millions," said another. Twitter also urged those who haven't voted yet: "Have you voted yet, get 1 lakh votes to defeat Sanskari Nihalani."
This is how Twitter is up in arms against 'Sanskari Nihalani':
Together we can get what Sanskari Nihalani required - 1 lakh votes, we all should go bold for Intercourse and vote it. https://t.co/Q1PwrouQ7c— Raj (@raj50boy) June 29, 2017
Every time he has a sanskari problem. From Udta Punjab to #JabHarryMetSejal we really fed up with the Sanskar. Why so Sanskari Nihalani ?— Rohit Neema (@rohitneema3) June 29, 2017
1 Day to go. Come SRK Fans let's make it 1Lakh for Sanskari Nihalani https://t.co/K8RYFzOZdh— Hitesh Avasthi (@loveavasthi) June 29, 2017
Guys must vote now ,, Sanskari Nihalani we will get 1 lakh votes !! Just wait and watch. https://t.co/PNQuo2B5qL— Kajol Saxena (@kajol_saxena) June 29, 2017
Gets 1 lakh people voting in favour of the usage of the word. Sanskari Nihalani condition is 36-year-old and you should be married. pic.twitter.com/27caioB3xe— Akbar Kazi (@Being_Akbar) June 29, 2017
Have you voted yet, get 1 lakh votes to defeat Sanskari Nihalani https://t.co/rkgV0MqUo3— Anupama (@Anupama75) June 29, 2017
Last week, Shah Rukh said that the CBFC might revise their decision after reviewing the entire film. "May be they (CBFC) are considering some dialogues as unsuitable now. And if they find it unsuitable, we'll get them changed. But I think when they will watch the entire film, they will understand the context and hopefully everything will be good," said the 51-year-old superstar said, reported ANI.
So far, Jab Harry Met Sejal has released two mini trails and the first song Radha, which got six million views in less than 24 hours. Jab Harry Met Sejal marks Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan's third movie and is scheduled to hit screens on August 4.