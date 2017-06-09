Jab Harry Met Sejal: Twitter Unimpressed By Name (Which Ranbir Shouldn't Take Credit For)

Highlights Jab Harry Met Sejal is set across multiple locations in Europe and Punjab Jab Harry Met Sejal will release in theatres on August 4 Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment co-produces the film

Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it...the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn't win the Rs.5000 reward — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017

Loved the first look & the much awaited title #JabHarryMetSejal@iamsrk & @AnushkaSharma .... Pls show us the Trailer NOWWWWW https://t.co/NJmrK4cTbq — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 8, 2017

Bhai title mein hi itna time lag gaya trailer ki baat kar rahe ho aap!! https://t.co/ozMrsepJlo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017

#JabHarryMetSejal must get nominated for #filmfare award for the worst title but the movie looks fresh & promising. #bollywood — Loca Chica Clutches (@LocaChicaIndia) June 9, 2017

#JabHarryMetSejal sounds like the wedding teaser of an NRI Gujju marriage. — Sreeparna Mazumder (@Sreeep) June 9, 2017

I feel bad for all the girls named Sejal, they're being hated on so hard right now. #JabHarryMetSejal — Rithika Ravishankar (@not_a_sri_sri) June 9, 2017

When Harry Met Sejal has to be one of those names that someone threw into the mix as a joke without gauging the IQ of the room. — Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) June 9, 2017

Shouldn't Harish have met Sejal?



Just asking. — Parikshit Tank (@pariktank) June 9, 2017

When Harry met Sejal sounds like a Gujarati play that's being showcased at Bhaidas Auditorium. 6th week running and full house che. — Rahul Lalchandani (@LALUMMLAL) June 9, 2017