Jab Harry Met Sejal: Twitter Unimpressed By Name (Which Ranbir Shouldn't Take Credit For)

The title of Imtiaz Ali's film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, has finally been revealed - it's Jab Harry Met Sejal

All India | Written by | Updated: June 09, 2017 16:09 IST
Poster of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film Jab Harry Met Sejal (Image courtesy: RedChilliesEnt )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Jab Harry Met Sejal is set across multiple locations in Europe and Punjab
  2. Jab Harry Met Sejal will release in theatres on August 4
  3. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment co-produces the film
It started out as The Ring; then, for a while, the name Rehnuma was bandied about; and now, it's been revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's next film, co-starring Anushka Sharma and directed by Imtiaz Ali, has a final title. It's called Jab Harry Met Sejal, a neat portmanteau of Hollywood classic When Harry Met Sally and Imtiaz's older hit Jab We Met. The film, set across multiple locations in Europe and Punjab, has been seeking a title for a while, with Salman Khan announcing - via a tweet last November - a campaign to crowdsource the name. So it's unsurprising Shah Rukh Khan's tweets today have a distinctly 'phew-glad-that's-over' tone.

SRK's tweets so far make two things clear - a) Ranbir Kapoor doesn't win the reward for naming the film, sorry dude, and b) Trailer? You want a trailer as well? (Note to SRK - yes, we do).

The social media-shy Ranbir may not see this tweet but there it is, nevertheless:
 

To actor Riteish Deshmukh's compliment, Shah Rukh Khan responded with disbelieving horror:
 
 

#JabHarryMetSejal is among the top trends on Twitter but not everyone is as appreciative of the film's new title as Riteish. 'Sejal' is causing particularly concentrated mirth.
 
 
 
 
 
 

The big reveal also included a change of date - Jab Harry Met Sejal will now open on August 4 and not on August 11, also booked by Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In one fell swoop, the film has both backed down from a box office showdown with one of Bollywood's most bankable stars as well as claimed two holiday weekends for itself: it will run unchallenged on the Raksha Bandhan weekend of August 4 and share the Independence Day weekend with Akshay.

That's called strategy - Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment co-produces Jab Harry Met Sejal.
 

shah rukh khananushka sharmaimtiaz ali

