Jab Harry Met Sejal: Twitter Unimpressed By Name (Which Ranbir Shouldn't Take Credit For)

Highlights
- Jab Harry Met Sejal is set across multiple locations in Europe and Punjab
- Jab Harry Met Sejal will release in theatres on August 4
- Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment co-produces the film
SRK's tweets so far make two things clear - a) Ranbir Kapoor doesn't win the reward for naming the film, sorry dude, and b) Trailer? You want a trailer as well? (Note to SRK - yes, we do).
The social media-shy Ranbir may not see this tweet but there it is, nevertheless:
Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it...the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn't win the Rs.5000 reward— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017
To actor Riteish Deshmukh's compliment, Shah Rukh Khan responded with disbelieving horror:
Loved the first look & the much awaited title #JabHarryMetSejal@iamsrk & @AnushkaSharma .... Pls show us the Trailer NOWWWWW https://t.co/NJmrK4cTbq— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 8, 2017
Bhai title mein hi itna time lag gaya trailer ki baat kar rahe ho aap!! https://t.co/ozMrsepJlo— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017
#JabHarryMetSejal is among the top trends on Twitter but not everyone is as appreciative of the film's new title as Riteish. 'Sejal' is causing particularly concentrated mirth.
#JabHarryMetSejal must get nominated for #filmfare award for the worst title but the movie looks fresh & promising. #bollywood— Loca Chica Clutches (@LocaChicaIndia) June 9, 2017
#JabHarryMetSejal sounds like the wedding teaser of an NRI Gujju marriage.— Sreeparna Mazumder (@Sreeep) June 9, 2017
I feel bad for all the girls named Sejal, they're being hated on so hard right now. #JabHarryMetSejal— Rithika Ravishankar (@not_a_sri_sri) June 9, 2017
When Harry Met Sejal has to be one of those names that someone threw into the mix as a joke without gauging the IQ of the room.— Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) June 9, 2017
Shouldn't Harish have met Sejal?— Parikshit Tank (@pariktank) June 9, 2017
Just asking.
When Harry met Sejal sounds like a Gujarati play that's being showcased at Bhaidas Auditorium. 6th week running and full house che.— Rahul Lalchandani (@LALUMMLAL) June 9, 2017
The big reveal also included a change of date - Jab Harry Met Sejal will now open on August 4 and not on August 11, also booked by Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In one fell swoop, the film has both backed down from a box office showdown with one of Bollywood's most bankable stars as well as claimed two holiday weekends for itself: it will run unchallenged on the Raksha Bandhan weekend of August 4 and share the Independence Day weekend with Akshay.
That's called strategy - Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment co-produces Jab Harry Met Sejal.