Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Trailer To Release With Salman Khan's Tubelight Shah Rukh Khan revealed the final title of his new film on Friday and now the fans will have to wait till Salman Khan's Tubelight release to watch the trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal

225 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal. Salman Khan in Tubelight New Delhi: Highlights Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in Salman's Tubelight Shah Rukh's Jab Harry Met Sejal will hit the screens on August 4 Tubelight releases on June 23 Tubelight will present the first trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal when it opens in theatres on June 23, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Shah Rukh's film, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali, got its title and a new release date on Friday. SRK and his team revealed the film's title - Jab Harry Met Sejal - along with some new posters, also featuring the film's female lead Anushka Sharma. In absolutely no time '#JabHarryMetSejal' started trending on Twitter, which was Jab We Met and Hollywood film When Harry Met Sally. the connection between the films is unknown.

It's CONFIRMED: #JabHarryMetSejal trailer will be attached to #Tubelight. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2017



Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also



Shah Rukh Khan also appeared in the trailer of Tubelight. ICYMI, here's a glimpse of SRK in Salman's Tubelight:

Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in Tubelight

Shah Rukh's Jab Harry Met Sejal will release on August 4. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the screens with Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha on August 11.



Salman Khan filmwill present the first trailer of Shah Rukh Khan'swhen it opens in theatres on June 23, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Shah Rukh's film, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali, got its title and a new release date on Friday. SRK and his team revealed the film's title -- along with some new posters, also featuring the film's female lead Anushka Sharma. In absolutely no time '#JabHarryMetSejal' started trending on Twitter, which was unimpressed by the film's title . The title, as the Internet was quick to notice, references Imtiaz Ali's 2007 hitand Hollywood film. the connection between the films is unknown.Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also has a cameo in Salman Khan's Tubelight , which is directed by Kabir Khan. Of SRK's cameo, Kabir Khan told Indian Express : "It was a role screaming for a superstar cameo otherwise I wouldn't have. I find it gimmicky. But when you will watch the film, you will realise the role needed a superstar. We went to him with the role and he was kind enough to agree. It is a brilliant cameo but I can't say much about it because it will take away the joy of seeing it."Shah Rukh Khan also appeared in the trailer of. ICYMI, here's a glimpse of SRK in Salman'sShah Rukh'swill release on August 4. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the screens with Akshay Kumar'son August 11.