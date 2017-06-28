Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan's Bringing The Rain Song. Keep Umbrellas Ready SRK shared a glimpse of what appears to be the next song

Shah Rukh Khan is busy with Jab Harry Met Sejal duties , part of which includes sharing glimpses of the movie on social media. To be honest, we toh are loving it and so are fans. Monsoon is here and keeping up with the rainy season, Shah Rukh shared a glimpse of what appears to be the next song from the movie. Titled, Shah Rukh posted a bit of its lyrics along with a sneak peek of what the song has to offer. The pic features SRK amidst a sea of colourful umbrellas and is reminiscent of another SRK song. Rememberfrom," is the lyrics that will come alive in the voice of Arijit Singh. The song has been composed by music director Pritam.Thealready has us intrigued just like the glimpses of Radha worked its magic on us . The Internet and everyone otherwise were bowled over when it released. Before that,introduced Punjabi munda Harry and Gujarati chhori Sejal in two mini trails.However, the Censor Board has objected to the inclusion of the word 'intercourse' in the second teaser, in which Harry and Sejal discuss indemnity bond . "May be they (CBFC) are considering some dialogues as unsuitable now. And if they find it unsuitable, we'll get them changed. But I think when they will watch the entire film, they will understand the context and hopefully everything will be good," said SRK, reported ANI. Team Jab Harry Met Sejal is expected to release another mini trail soon.marks Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan's third movie and is scheduled to hit screens on August 4.