Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan Just Averted A Box Office Clash With Akshay Kumar

Highlights
- SRK's film now gets a solo release and long weekend
- SRK's film is a rom com while Akshay's movie is a satirical comedy
- Toilet - Ek Prem Katha will open as planned on August 11
If these two superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, had released their films on the same day, the fear was that they would eat into each other's business by cannibalising screens and market share.
When biggies clash, it benefits no one: Screens, shows, footfalls, eventually biz gets divided... Bitterness amongst fans erupts as well...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2017
It's wise to set aside your ego and think from the business point of view... With careers crores at stake, why ruin efforts with a clash?— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2017
This quiet rebooking of a Shah Rukh Khan film is somewhat out of character. His last film Raees nearly clashed with Salman Khan's Sultan and eventually did collide with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil - in the first instance, Raees was noisily postponed to avoid meeting Sultan at the box office; in the second, it appeared to actively seek out a box office showdown with Kaabil, even bringing forward its date by a day to match Hrithik's film.
Jab Harry Met Sejal, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and has been filmed in Europe and Punjab, is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Going by the buzz it's generated from the first poster, which released today, this one seems to be on the right track. This will be SRK and Anushka's third film together after Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008).
Akshay Kumar, one of the most bankable stars at the box-office, had a film out last Independence Day weekend as well - Rustom, which clashed with Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro, won him the National Award for Best Actor. He continues to pick unusual subjects like Toilet - Ek Prem Katha. This satirical comedy is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and it also stars Bhumi Pednekar. It's a love story weaved around the problems of open defecation in public areas. Last month, Akshay Kumar even met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him about this film, which is on the lines of the government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.