Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Up. Pays Ranbir Kapoor Rs 5,000 For Film's Title

Highlights Ranbir Kapoor has to give Karan Johar's share too Earlier, SRK said Ranbir did not suggest the film's title Hisaab barabar, tweeted Shah Rukh Khan

Jagga Jasoos we r quits now!!! Hisaab barabar. Give @karanjohar his share for the 'Jab' part in JHMS please. pic.twitter.com/gPtrUdwedD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2017

Yes am waiting !! Ranbir owes me 1,250 rupees! https://t.co/3GgwVWBWHC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 17, 2017

Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it...the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn't win the Rs.5000 reward — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017