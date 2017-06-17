Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Up. Pays Ranbir Kapoor Rs 5,000 For Film's Title

Highlights
- Ranbir Kapoor has to give Karan Johar's share too
- Earlier, SRK said Ranbir did not suggest the film's title
- Hisaab barabar, tweeted Shah Rukh Khan
Jagga Jasoos we r quits now!!! Hisaab barabar. Give @karanjohar his share for the 'Jab' part in JHMS please. pic.twitter.com/gPtrUdwedD— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2017
Yes am waiting !! Ranbir owes me 1,250 rupees! https://t.co/3GgwVWBWHC— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 17, 2017
The final title of Shah Rukh Khan's film was revealed on social media last week. At that time, Ranbir Kapoor claimed that he suggested the title of SRK's film. "I suggested Jab Harry Met Sejal to SRK," Ranbir said casually while launching the new song from his own film Jagga Jasoos in Mumbai. "I am going to Mannat (SRK's Mumbai home) to take the Rs 5,000 because it is my title," he added. At the same time, SRK tweeted: "Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it...the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn't win the Rs.5000 reward (sic)."
Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it...the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn't win the Rs.5000 reward— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017
Apparently, there was a contest (of sorts) to come up with a title for the film which remained nameless for months - although several reports claimed that the title was The Ring and later Rehnuman. Actress Alia Bhatt also participated but the makers didn't use her suggestion. SRK said he's use Alia's suggested title for their next film.
Jab Harry Met Sejal also stars actress Anuhska Sharma. The film will open in theatres on August 4, a week before Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.