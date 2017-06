Jab Harry Met Sejal: Over 7,000 Sejals Write To Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka, Now Will You Be His Radha?

Highlights Over 7,000 Sejals across the country have written to Harry aka SRK Ahmedabad emerged as the winner with majority of women named Sejal SRK will visit Ahmedabad today to launch the first song of the film

Sochti hoon Kal batati hoon if I can be your Radha @iamsrk#RadhaComingTomorrow — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 20, 2017

The first song of, titled, is all set to be released today. Ahead of its release, the makers of the film initiated a contest that would result in Shah Rukh Khan visiting the city that has majority of women named Sejal. Well, Ahmedabad has emerged as the winner and believe it or not but over 7,000 Sejals across the country have written to Harry aka Shah Rukh Khan. Taking the tagline of Imtiaz Ali's- 'What you seek is seeking you'- ahead, Shah Rukh Khan will now be visiting Ahmedabad to meet the women named Sejal and will launch the first song of the film.ANI quoted a source from the production house as saying, "We initiated a contest led by Shah Rukh that would result in the actor visiting the city that resides majority Sejals," reported Times Of India. On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster of his upcoming film and indulged in some interesting conversation with his co-star Anushka Sharma. He asked the 29-year-old actress if she would agree to be his Radha. "Well, they have all agreed to be my Radha! Do you? @AnushkaSharma," he tweeted. Anushka responded to him by saying, "Sochti hoon. Kal batati hoon if I can be your Radha @iamsrk #RadhaComingTomorrow."is a film about a tourist guide and his love story.Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have been promoting their film with a lot of enthusiasm on social media. Since Sunday, the actors have kept us entertained by sharing mini trails from the film.Watch the mini trails of Jab Harry Met Sejal here:marks Anushka Sharma's third collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo previously co-starred in films likeandSRK and Anushka will reportedly be seen together once again in Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be titled film.is scheduled to release in theatres on August 4.