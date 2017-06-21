Jab Harry Met Sejal: Over 7,000 Sejals Write To Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka, Now Will You Be His Radha?

Highlights
- Over 7,000 Sejals across the country have written to Harry aka SRK
- Ahmedabad emerged as the winner with majority of women named Sejal
- SRK will visit Ahmedabad today to launch the first song of the film
ANI quoted a source from the production house as saying, "We initiated a contest led by Shah Rukh that would result in the actor visiting the city that resides majority Sejals," reported Times Of India.
On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster of his upcoming film and indulged in some interesting conversation with his co-star Anushka Sharma. He asked the 29-year-old actress if she would agree to be his Radha. "Well, they have all agreed to be my Radha! Do you? @AnushkaSharma," he tweeted. Anushka responded to him by saying, "Sochti hoon. Kal batati hoon if I can be your Radha @iamsrk #RadhaComingTomorrow."
Well, they have all agreed to be my Radha! Do you? @AnushkaSharma@RedChilliesEnt#RadhaComingTomorrowpic.twitter.com/wWpka5Bbf4— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 20, 2017
Sochti hoon Kal batati hoon if I can be your Radha @iamsrk#RadhaComingTomorrow— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 20, 2017
Jab Harry Met Sejal is a film about a tourist guide and his love story.
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have been promoting their film with a lot of enthusiasm on social media. Since Sunday, the actors have kept us entertained by sharing mini trails from the film.
Watch the mini trails of Jab Harry Met Sejal here:
Excuse yeh hai ki main character hu...A1! @AnushkaSharma#JHMSMiniTrail3https://t.co/BFNNFMohTL— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 20, 2017
Jab Harry Met Sejal marks Anushka Sharma's third collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo previously co-starred in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
SRK and Anushka will reportedly be seen together once again in Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be titled film.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is scheduled to release in theatres on August 4.