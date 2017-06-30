Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 4: Anushka Sharma Explains The Meaning Of Her Name To Shah Rukh Khan The fourth mini trail of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal was unveiled by the makers of the film today. In the 30-second clip, Anushka Sharma aka Sejal introduces herself to Shah Rukh Khan aka Harry and tries to explain the meaning of her name

Jab Harry Met Sejal was unveiled by the makers of the film today. In the 30-second clip, Anushka Sharma aka Sejal introduces herself to Shah Rukh Khan aka Harry. She tries to explain the meaning of her name in a cute yet peculiar way. However, Harry stops her. "Matlab bilkul zaruri nahi hain. Sachi. Main Sejal se chala lunga," he says. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's chemistry in the trail is absolutely adorable. In the first three mini trails, the filmmakers introduced Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's characters in the film and also hinted at why the film's working title (what was believed to be the film's initial name) was 'The Ring.'



Watch the fourth mini trail of Jab Harry Met Sejal here:





Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film is already facing a hurdle as the Censor Board has objected to use of word 'intercourse,' which was part of the



Jab Harry Met Sejal has been directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film marks Anushka and SRK's third collaboration, after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).



Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka will reportedly be seen sharing the screen space once again in Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be titled film.



Jab Harry Met Sejal is scheduled to release in theatres on August 4.





