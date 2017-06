Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 4: Anushka Sharma Explains The Meaning Of Her Name To Shah Rukh Khan

Highlights In the clip, Anushka aka Sejal introduces herself to SRK aka Harry Sejal tries to explain the meaning of her name "Matlab bilkul zaruri nahi hain," says SRK aka Harry

The fourth mini trail of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's upcoming moviewas unveiled by the makers of the film today. In the 30-second clip, Anushka Sharma aka Sejal introduces herself to Shah Rukh Khan aka Harry. She tries to explain the meaning of her name in a cute yet peculiar way. However, Harry stops her. "," he says. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's chemistry in the trail is absolutely adorable. In the first three mini trails, the filmmakers introduced Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's characters in the film and also hinted at why the film's working title (what was believed to be the film's initial name) was '.'Watch the fourth mini trail ofhere:Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film is already facing a hurdle as the Censor Board has objected to use of word 'intercourse,' which was part of the second mini trail . Central Board Of Film Certification chief Pahlaj Nihalani has set a condition to have the film's trailer released. In a recent interview with a news channel, he challenged the makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal to garner one lakh votes in favour of the word.has been directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film marks Anushka and SRK's third collaboration, after(2008) and(2012).Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka will reportedly be seen sharing the screen space once again in Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be titled film.is scheduled to release in theatres on August 4.