Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 3: Is This Why Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma's Film Was First Called 'The Ring'?

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's new 'A1' mini trail hints at why the film's working title (and what folks believed was the film's initial name) was '.' In Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 3, Sejal (Anushka Sharma) is adamant that she will not leave without finding 'the ring' (we hope to learn more about this in subsequent mini trails) while Harry (Shah Rukh) is sure that Sejal's search for 'the ring' will get them into trouble. They have a series of 'mini' fights concluding with Sejal's assessment of Harry - "" (delivered in Gujarati accent).We agree with Sejal, and so will you, after watchingMini Trail 3:is using the promotional strategy used by the Gauri Shinde-directed(also produced by and starring SRK). Shah Rukh Khan explained: "The whole idea of mini trails is to introduce Harry and Sejal , the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey, which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theaters."is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film's name, which was finalised recently, invokes the titles of Imtiaz's 2007 hit filmand Hollywood's. But Imtiaz and SRK assured that none of the films are related to, which will open in theatres on August 4.is Anushka and SRK's third collaboration (not counting SRK's cameo in) after(2008) and(2012).