Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma And Their 'Indemnity Bond'

Kithe hai kudi... Kithe hai meri Sejal? Aa raha hun dil waapas lene. @redchilliesent A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

The second mini trail of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal is out. The first trail, which was released yesterday, gave a glimpse of Harry aka SRK's 'kharab character.' However, the GujaratiSejal (Anushka), is not concerned about it. Intrail 2, Sejal shares an 'indemnity bond' with Harry, the Punjabi. Sejal's bond states that if they get intimate, Harry would be 'absolved of all legal charges.' Harry's reaction - "." In the end, it is revealed that Sejal is a lawyer. ". I handle all legal matters in family business." (PS: Anushka's Gujarati accent is too good).Watchmini trail 2 here:tracks the love story of SRK and Anushka's characters. The Imtiaz Ali-directed film has been shot in Budapest, Prague and India.Meanwhile, here's the first trail of The trailer of the film will be unveiled closer to the release of the film. Of the mini trails concept, the 51-year-old actor said, "The whole idea of mini trails' is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey, which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theaters."is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's third film together. The actress debuted opposite SRK in the 2008 film. They later co-starred with each other in Yash Chopra's last directed film. Aanand L Rai's next untitled film project will be SRK and Anushka's fourth film together.Over the weekend, SRK delighted fans with a special video . (Note: Watch till the end for a surprise).releases on August 4.