Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma And Their 'Indemnity Bond'

The second mini trail of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal is out. The first trail, which was released yesterday, gave a glimpse of Harry aka SRK's 'kharab character.' However, the Gujarati chhori Sejal (Anushka), is not concerned about it. In Jab Harry Met Sejal trail 2, Sejal shares an 'indemnity bond' with Harry, the Punjabi munda. Sejal's bond states that if they get intimate, Harry would be 'absolved of all legal charges.' Harry's reaction - "vadhiya ji vadhiya." In the end, it is revealed that Sejal is a lawyer. "Main LLB hun nae. I handle all legal matters in family business." (PS: Anushka's Gujarati accent is too good).
- The trail reveals that Anushka is a lawyer in the film
- The first trail gave us a glimpse of SRK's 'kharab character'
- Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4
Watch Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 2 here:
Jab Harry Met Sejal tracks the love story of SRK and Anushka's characters. The Imtiaz Ali-directed film has been shot in Budapest, Prague and India.
Meanwhile, here's the first trail of Jab Harry Met Sejal.
The trailer of the film will be unveiled closer to the release of the film. Of the mini trails concept, the 51-year-old actor said, "The whole idea of mini trails' is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey, which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theaters."
Jab Harry Met Sejal is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's third film together. The actress debuted opposite SRK in the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. They later co-starred with each other in Yash Chopra's last directed film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Aanand L Rai's next untitled film project will be SRK and Anushka's fourth film together.
Over the weekend, SRK delighted fans with a special video. (Note: Watch till the end for a surprise).
