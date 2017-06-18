Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 1: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma Is Not Convinced About Your 'Kharaab Character'

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are delightful in the first teaser-like mini trail of their new film Jab Harry Met Sejal. The 30-second-long clip is a slice of a hilarious conversation between Punjabi munda Harry and Gujarati chhori Sejal in what appears to be a hotel suite. Shah Rukh urf Harry appears to be a casanova and is brutally honest about his character. He talks about his not-so-impressive track record with women and says, "Mera character kharaab hai, ma'am." Well, it seems Anushka or Sejal, doesn't really get this and thinks it's Harry playing the baddie to scare her in a foreign locale. Their Twitter conversation is actually a reflection of what goes down in the mini trail. "Sejal, maine toh pehle se hi bataya tha ki main thoda sa cheap hoon! Aur kal kuch aur batata hoon," SRK tweeted along with the mini trail while Anushka wrote: "Harry, tum mujhe daraane ke liye kya kya kehte ho!"
Highlights
- The trail actually has evidence to support Harry's self-evaluation
- But Sejal doesn't know
- SRK's Twitter chat is a reflection of what goes down in the trailer
LOL
Jab Harry Met Sejal's first trail actually has evidence to support Harry's self-evaluation but Sejal doesn't know, nah. Not yet, we mean.
Shah Rukh and Anushka will also treat fans with another mini trail and a glimpse of the first Jab Harry Met Sejal song soon. The trailer will release close to the Imtiaz Ali-directed film's arrival in theatres. Of his promotional strategy, the 51-year-old superstar said: "The whole idea of mini trails' is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey, which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theaters. Imtiaz has a special way of writing and shooting his scenes. Even the most simple of scenes have an underlying emotion or a subtext within them. These 'Mini trails' will highlight moments from our film, which Imtiaz so lovingly weaves into his tales. The thought behind these trails is to draw the audience closer to Harry and Sejal."
Jab Harry Met Sejal sent the Internet into a meltdown after the first posters were released earlier this month. Fans could not stop swooning over Anushka and Shah Rukh, and we know why.
Guess what happened #JabHarryMetSejal! @iamsrk@AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/VRt1ekaPGi— Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) June 8, 2017
Jab Harry Met Sejal casts Anushka and Shah Rukh for the third time together. Meanwhile, Harry and Sejal are ready to take over the theatres on August 4.