Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 1: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma Is Not Convinced About Your 'Kharaab Character'

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are delightful in the first teaser-like mini trail of their new film. The 30-second-long clip is a slice of a hilarious conversation between PunjabiHarry and GujaratiSejal in what appears to be a hotel suite. Shah Rukh urf Harry appears to be a casanova and is brutally honest about his character. He talks about his not-so-impressive track record with women and says, "." Well, it seems Anushka or Sejal, doesn't really get this and thinks it's Harry playing the baddie to scare her in a foreign locale. Their Twitter conversation is actually a reflection of what goes down in the mini trail. "," SRK tweeted along with the mini trail while Anushka wrote: "!"'s first trail actually has evidence to support Harry's self-evaluation but Sejal doesn't know, nah. Not yet, we mean.Shah Rukh and Anushka will also treat fans with another mini trail and a glimpse of the firstsong soon. The trailer will release close to the Imtiaz Ali-directed film's arrival in theatres. Of his promotional strategy, the 51-year-old superstar said: " The whole idea of mini trails' is to introduce Harry and Sejal , the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey, which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theaters. Imtiaz has a special way of writing and shooting his scenes. Even the most simple of scenes have an underlying emotion or a subtext within them. These 'Mini trails' will highlight moments from our film, which Imtiaz so lovingly weaves into his tales. The thought behind these trails is to draw the audience closer to Harry and Sejal." Jab Harry Met Sejal sent the Internet into a meltdown after the first posters were released earlier this month. Fans could not stop swooning over Anushka and Shah Rukh, and we know why. al casts Anushka and Shah Rukh for the third time together. Meanwhile, Harry and Sejal are ready to take over the theatres on August 4.