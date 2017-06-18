Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 1: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma Is Not Convinced About Your 'Kharaab Character' Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 1: The 30-second-long clip is a slice of a hilarious conversation between Punjabi munda Harry and Gujarati chhori Sejal in what appears to be a hotel suit

................................ Advertisement ................................