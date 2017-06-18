Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 1: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar Have Everything Nice To Say

Highlights
- 'Shah Rukh Khan rules romance,' wrote KJo
- 'Anushka Sharma is superb,' he adde
- 'I love it,' tweeted Alia Bhatt
Hahah superb!!! I love it!!! https://t.co/NPwSAo2z8Q— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 18, 2017
Imtiaz Ali captures conversational chemistry in the best way and @iamsrk rules Romance! @AnushkaSharma is superb https://t.co/Dbu7GcKeIx— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 18, 2017
The mini teaser, titled 'Character Kharaab' features a hilarious encounter between Shah Rukh as the feisty Punjabi munda Harry and the Gujarati chhori Sejal, who appear stranded in a hotel suite. "First promo is fab and it's given the proof of a lively lovely blockbusters movie," is the general emotional being shared on Twitter. Here are more tweets celebrating Shah Rukh and Anushka's return on screen:
Akira and samar's love story will complete this year #JHMSMiniTrailspic.twitter.com/QEdeeSATZY— Cérag (@SRKsSoul) June 18, 2017
CHEAP hoon ji main CHEAP !! white shirt, Punjabi guy speaking hindi. !! already in love with Harry Character #JHMSMiniTrailspic.twitter.com/9MmxeCe1au— Zombiee (@BeSameerKapoor) June 18, 2017
First promo is fabb and it's given the proof of lively lovely blockbusters movie. @iamsrk@AnushkaSharma U guys killed it#JHMSMiniTrails— Anas Siddiqui (@RealAnassid) June 18, 2017
Harry and Sejal unveiled the first teaser on social media on Sunday. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Imtiaz Ali are in London for the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy, where they also promote the film. The full-fledged trailer will make it to the fans sometime close to the release of the film.
Watch Harry's failed attempt to convince Sejal about his 'kharaab character': Jab Harry Met Sejal have been rescheduled to hit screens on August 4.