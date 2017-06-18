Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 1: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar Have Everything Nice To Say

The mini teaser, titled 'Character Kharaab' features a hilarious encounter between Shah Rukh as the feisty Punjabi munda Harry and the Gujarati chhori Sejal, who appear stranded in a hotel suite

All India | Written by | Updated: June 18, 2017 17:49 IST
29 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 1: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar Have Everything Nice To Say

Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 1: Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the trailer

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'Shah Rukh Khan rules romance,' wrote KJo
  2. 'Anushka Sharma is superb,' he adde
  3. 'I love it,' tweeted Alia Bhatt
Twitter is already in love with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's onscreen rapport in the first teaser of Jab Harry Met Sejal. So are Shah Rukh's colleagues - Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. The teaser-like video made Alia crack up a great deal and she wrote: "Hahaha superb! I love it." Alia scored her first Shah Rukh-film last year, sharing screen space with the superstar in Dear Zindagi. Karan also reviewed it in no time and wrote: "Imtiaz Ali captures conversational chemistry in the best way, and Shah Rukh Khan rules romance! Anushka Sharma is superb." Meanwhile, many on Twitter agreed that the teaser is reminiscent of Shah Rukh and Anushka's much-loved chemistry in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The much-awaited Imtiaz Ali-directed film will mark Shah Rukh and Anushka's third collaboration - the 35-year-old actress made her debut in 2008's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.
 
 

The mini teaser, titled 'Character Kharaab' features a hilarious encounter between Shah Rukh as the feisty Punjabi munda Harry and the Gujarati chhori Sejal, who appear stranded in a hotel suite. "First promo is fab and it's given the proof of a lively lovely blockbusters movie," is the general emotional being shared on Twitter. Here are more tweets celebrating Shah Rukh and Anushka's return on screen:
 
 
 

Harry and Sejal unveiled the first teaser on social media on Sunday. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Imtiaz Ali are in London for the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy, where they also promote the film. The full-fledged trailer will make it to the fans sometime close to the release of the film.

Watch Harry's failed attempt to convince Sejal about his 'kharaab character': Jab Harry Met Sejal have been rescheduled to hit screens on August 4.
 

Trending

Share this story on

29 Shares
ALSO READFather's Day 2017: Don't Miss What Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan And Other Stars Shared
Jab Harry Met Sejalshah rukh khananushka sharma

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreCars 3Bank Chor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................