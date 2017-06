Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 1: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar Have Everything Nice To Say

Highlights 'Shah Rukh Khan rules romance,' wrote KJo 'Anushka Sharma is superb,' he adde 'I love it,' tweeted Alia Bhatt

Hahah superb!!! I love it!!! https://t.co/NPwSAo2z8Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 18, 2017

Imtiaz Ali captures conversational chemistry in the best way and @iamsrk rules Romance! @AnushkaSharma is superb https://t.co/Dbu7GcKeIx — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 18, 2017

Akira and samar's love story will complete this year #JHMSMiniTrailspic.twitter.com/QEdeeSATZY — Cérag (@SRKsSoul) June 18, 2017

CHEAP hoon ji main CHEAP !! white shirt, Punjabi guy speaking hindi. !! already in love with Harry Character #JHMSMiniTrailspic.twitter.com/9MmxeCe1au — Zombiee (@BeSameerKapoor) June 18, 2017

First promo is fabb and it's given the proof of lively lovely blockbusters movie. @iamsrk@AnushkaSharma U guys killed it#JHMSMiniTrails — Anas Siddiqui (@RealAnassid) June 18, 2017

Twitter is already in love with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's onscreen rapport in the first teaser of Jab Harry Met Sejal . So are Shah Rukh's colleagues - Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. The teaser-like video made Alia crack up a great deal and she wrote: "Hahaha superb! I love it." Alia scored her first Shah Rukh-film last year, sharing screen space with the superstar in. Karan also reviewed it in no time and wrote: "Imtiaz Ali captures conversational chemistry in the best way, and Shah Rukh Khan rules romance! Anushka Sharma is superb." Meanwhile, many on Twitter agreed that the teaser is reminiscent of Shah Rukh and Anushka's much-loved chemistry in. The much-awaited Imtiaz Ali-directed film will mark Shah Rukh and Anushka's third collaboratio n - the 35-year-old actress made her debut in 2008'sThe mini teaser, titled '' features a hilarious encounter between Shah Rukh as the feisty PunjabiHarry and the GujaratiSejal, who appear stranded in a hotel suite. "First promo is fab and it's given the proof of a lively lovely blockbusters movie," is the general emotional being shared on Twitter. Here are more tweets celebrating Shah Rukh and Anushka's return on screen:Harry and Sejal unveiled the first teaser on social media on Sunday. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Imtiaz Ali are in London for the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy, where they also promote the film. The full-fledged trailer will make it to the fans sometime close to the release of the film.Watch Harry's failed attempt to convince Sejal about his 'character':have been rescheduled to hit screens on August 4.