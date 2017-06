Jab Harry Met Sejal Is The Title Of Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma's Film

Highlights The title of the film is similar to Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film Jab We Met Jab Harry Met Sejal is expected to release in August This is SRK and Anushka's third film together

I feel like dancing with Harry and hanging with sejal after seeing the posters...Can't wait for the film... @iamsrk@AnushkaSharma !!! https://t.co/2CfC860cUX — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 8, 2017

Loved the first look & the much awaited title #JabHarryMetSejal@iamsrk & @AnushkaSharma .... Pls show us the Trailer NOWWWWW https://t.co/NJmrK4cTbq — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 8, 2017

Finally, the title of Imtiaz Ali's film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, has been revealed - it's. The title is quite similar to the director's 2007 filmstarring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, which has produced the film, tweeted two posters of the film on Friday, which gave away the film's title in two parts. The posters also reveal a lot about the film. Both posters feature the protagonists looking extremely happy and full of life. The world map in the background suggests that the film has a lot of globetrotting too.Did you like the title? Arjun Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh did:has been extensively filmed in Budapest, Prague and India . SRK and Anushka filmed in the foreign locations first and then moved to the mustard fields of Punjab, India. Anushka was also spotted filming in Mumbai with Imtiaz Ali minus SRK.is Shah Rukh and Anushka's third collaboration after(which was also Anushka's debut film) and the Yash Chopra-directed. Shah Rukh also had a cameo in Anushka'sbut they did not have scenes together. Anushka is also reportedly collaborating with SRK in Aanand L Rai's film in which Shah Rukh plays a dwarf. The film will also feature Katrina Kaif - it will be a Jab Tak Hai Jaan reunion of sorts is expected to release on August 11.