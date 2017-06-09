Jab Harry Met Sejal Is The Title Of Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma's Film

Highlights
- The title of the film is similar to Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film Jab We Met
- Jab Harry Met Sejal is expected to release in August
- This is SRK and Anushka's third film together
Guess what happened #JabHarryMetSejal! @iamsrk@AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/VRt1ekaPGi— Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) June 8, 2017
Did you like the title? Arjun Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh did:
I feel like dancing with Harry and hanging with sejal after seeing the posters...Can't wait for the film... @iamsrk@AnushkaSharma !!! https://t.co/2CfC860cUX— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 8, 2017
Loved the first look & the much awaited title #JabHarryMetSejal@iamsrk & @AnushkaSharma .... Pls show us the Trailer NOWWWWW https://t.co/NJmrK4cTbq— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 8, 2017
Jab Harry Met Sejal has been extensively filmed in Budapest, Prague and India. SRK and Anushka filmed in the foreign locations first and then moved to the mustard fields of Punjab, India. Anushka was also spotted filming in Mumbai with Imtiaz Ali minus SRK.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is Shah Rukh and Anushka's third collaboration after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (which was also Anushka's debut film) and the Yash Chopra-directed Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Shah Rukh also had a cameo in Anushka's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but they did not have scenes together. Anushka is also reportedly collaborating with SRK in Aanand L Rai's film in which Shah Rukh plays a dwarf. The film will also feature Katrina Kaif - it will be a Jab Tak Hai Jaan reunion of sorts.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is expected to release on August 11.