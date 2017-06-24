Jab Harry Met Sejal: Censor Board Will Pass The Word 'Intercourse' On One Condition

Central Board of Film Certification chief Pahlaj Nihalani, who objected to the word 'intercourse' in the second trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, has now set a condition to clear its use in the film. On Friday, Mr Nihalani said that he would pass the trailer of Imtiaz Ali's film without cuts if he gets one lakh votes from the general public in its support, reported news agency IANS. In an interview to a TV channel, Mr Nihalani said: "You take voting from the public and I will clear the word (intercourse) on the promo and the film also. I want 1 lakh votes and I want to see that India has changed and Indian families want their 12-year-old kids to understand the meaning of this word (intercourse)," reported IANS.
Highlights
- "You take voting from the public, I'll clear the word," said Mr Nihalani
- "I want to see that India has changed," said Mr Nihalani
- Jab Harry Met Sejal is scheduled to release in theatres on August 4
Jab Harry Met Sejal second mini trail was released on social media on Monday. In the trailer SRK aka Harry and Anushka Sharma aka Sejal are seen discussing indemnity bond.
In the short clip, Sejal offers Harry an indemnity bond and tells him that if he signs it, he will escape any legal charges in case they get intimate.
Watch the second mini trail of Jab Harry Met Sejal here:
After watching the promo, Pahlaj Nihalani objected to the use of the word 'intercourse' in a dialogue, a report published in The Quint stated. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that for digital medium "there is no need for certificate" but what's aired on television needs to certified by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).
"We (CBFC) cannot stop content on the internet. But we can and will stop the broadcast of the uncensored footage on television. We've granted a 'UA' to the trailer on condition of deletion of the dialogue about the intercourse. But they've not come back to us with the deletion. So in principle, the trailer has not been passed yet," Pahlaj Nihalani was quoted as saying by The Quint.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is a film about a tourist guide and his love story. It marks Anushka Sharma's third collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
SRK and Anushka will reportedly be seen together once again in Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be titled film.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is a film about a tourist guide and his love story. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 4.
(With IANS inputs)