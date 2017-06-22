Jab Harry Met Sejal: Censor Board Wants 'Intercourse' Line Snipped. 'Sanskaari Maxed Out,' Facepalms Twitter

The Pahlaj Nihalani-led Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) is scissor-ready to chop dialogues (as of now just one) from the Imtiaz Ali-directed Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. A report published in The Quint stated that the Censor Board chief had objected to the use of the word 'intercourse' in a dialogue, which released (uncensored) in the film's second mini trail. "We (CBFC) cannot stop content on the internet. But we can and will stop the broadcast of the uncensored footage on television," Pahlaj Nihalani was quoted as saying by The Quint. "We've granted a 'UA' to the trailer on condition of deletion of the dialogue about the intercourse. But they've not come back to us with the deletion. So in principle, the trailer has not been passed yet," he added.
Pahlaj Nihalani's censor diktats (which the Internet finds most absurd) often make headlines and Jab Harry Met Sejal should brace itself. Here are a few reactions from Twitter:
Censor Board now wants the word 'intercourse' removed from the promos of #HarrySeekingSejal. This is sanskaari maxed out.— Sangita Nambiar (@Sanginamby) June 21, 2017
Bird kisses bee & Pahlaj Nihalani is born. No wonder he can't wrap his head around the concept of intercourse #JabHarryMetSejal#censorboard— Sreeparnaa Chaudhury (@blowfish_07) June 21, 2017
Meantime, Jab Harry Met Sejal's mini trails are winning the Internet. The makers also released the film's first song, titled Radha, on Wednesday. The concept of mini trails, which Shah Rukh Khan said intends to introduce the viewers to the main characters, is quite similar to that of the Gauri Shinde-directed Dear Zindagi (also produced by and starring SRK).
Here are the three mini trails of Jab Harry Met Sejal, which have released so far.
The trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal will release with Salman Khan's Tubelight on Friday while the film will hit screens on August 4.