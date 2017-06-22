Jab Harry Met Sejal: Censor Board Wants 'Intercourse' Line Snipped. 'Sanskaari Maxed Out,' Facepalms Twitter

Pahlaj Nihalani, chief of the Censor Board, said they granted a 'UA' to the trailer on condition of deletion of the 'intercourse' dialogue. It released uncensored on the Internet anyway

All India | Written by | Updated: June 22, 2017 10:13 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Jab Harry Met Sejal

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Censor Board chief said they never approved the 'intercourse' dialogue
  2. The dialogue released uncensored in the film's second mini trail
  3. 'Cannot stop content on the internet,' said Pahlaj Nihalani
The Pahlaj Nihalani-led Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) is scissor-ready to chop dialogues (as of now just one) from the Imtiaz Ali-directed Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. A report published in The Quint stated that the Censor Board chief had objected to the use of the word 'intercourse' in a dialogue, which released (uncensored) in the film's second mini trail. "We (CBFC) cannot stop content on the internet. But we can and will stop the broadcast of the uncensored footage on television," Pahlaj Nihalani was quoted as saying by The Quint. "We've granted a 'UA' to the trailer on condition of deletion of the dialogue about the intercourse. But they've not come back to us with the deletion. So in principle, the trailer has not been passed yet," he added.

Pahlaj Nihalani's censor diktats (which the Internet finds most absurd) often make headlines and Jab Harry Met Sejal should brace itself. Here are a few reactions from Twitter:
 
 

Meantime, Jab Harry Met Sejal's mini trails are winning the Internet. The makers also released the film's first song, titled Radha, on Wednesday. The concept of mini trails, which Shah Rukh Khan said intends to introduce the viewers to the main characters, is quite similar to that of the Gauri Shinde-directed Dear Zindagi (also produced by and starring SRK).

Here are the three mini trails of Jab Harry Met Sejal, which have released so far.

   

The trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal will release with Salman Khan's Tubelight on Friday while the film will hit screens on August 4.

Trending

