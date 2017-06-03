It's Official: Amitabh Bachchan Will Host Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9 Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return as host for the new season of popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 74-year-old actor shared the news on his personal blog

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (Courtesy: SrBachchan) New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return as host for the new season of popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The 74-year-old actor shared the news on his personal blog and wrote, "KBC .. has gracefully agreed to reappear and in doing so has coerced me into recording the Registration Questions for the contest to be on air by August-September .. !! This year ... !!" This will be the ninth season of KBC. Except for season 3, Big B has so far hosted all the seasons of the show. Season 3 was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. The show will start airing between August-September.



"KBC .. the winner from its beginnings .. to me at least .. to mingle with them that come with ambition and desire .. with hope and will .. with the dream of its true coming .. and of course the ultimate desire of spending those hours at the Hot Seat, with complete strangers .. who by the time it ends become your dearest friends," Big B wrote in his



Big B also shared pictures from KBC shoot on Twitter.

T 2443 - Ok ... so the pictures of KBC shoot got clearance , so there .. pic.twitter.com/lAsrDDy4ek — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017



Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary today. The actor thanked everyone for their wishes to the couple. "June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love .. !!" Big wrote on Twitter with a picture of herself with Jaya Bachchan.

T 2443 - June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love .. !! pic.twitter.com/Pl1eegkAEQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017



Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for 102 Not Out and also has Thugs Of Hindostan in the pipeline.





