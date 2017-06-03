It's Official: Amitabh Bachchan Will Host Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9

Highlights
- "KBC has gracefully agreed to reappear," wrote Big B in his blog
- Except for season 3, Big B has so far hosted all the seasons of the show
- The actor also shared pictures from the shoot on Twitter
"KBC .. the winner from its beginnings .. to me at least .. to mingle with them that come with ambition and desire .. with hope and will .. with the dream of its true coming .. and of course the ultimate desire of spending those hours at the Hot Seat, with complete strangers .. who by the time it ends become your dearest friends," Big B wrote in his blog.
Big B also shared pictures from KBC shoot on Twitter.
T 2443 - Ok ... so the pictures of KBC shoot got clearance , so there .. pic.twitter.com/lAsrDDy4ek— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary today. The actor thanked everyone for their wishes to the couple. "June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love .. !!" Big wrote on Twitter with a picture of herself with Jaya Bachchan.
T 2443 - June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love .. !! pic.twitter.com/Pl1eegkAEQ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for 102 Not Out and also has Thugs Of Hindostan in the pipeline.