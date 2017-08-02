It's In Centre's Interest To Protect Jobs At Air India: Arun Jaitley Alluding to Air India, union minister Arun Jaitley said if the centre runs a firm as a government department, then let alone creating new jobs, it won't be able to save some of the existing jobs

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Air India has a share of 15-16 per cent in the domestic aviation market (File) New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said a "proper decision" would be taken on Air India's future in a competitive market and that it would be in the government's interest to protect jobs at the state-run carrier. His remarks came at a time when a group of ministers headed by him is working on divestment of



In a competitive market, challenges are different and a "proper decision" would be taken on what Air India has to do in such a market, Mr Jaitley said in the Lok Sabha.



"It will be in the interest of the government to protect jobs at Air India," he replied to a question on supplementary demands for grants. Noting that the airline has a debt of Rs 50,0000-55,000 crore which is "not small", he said, "Now we have to decide what has to be done with the Air India".



He asked for how long can tax collected from the public be given to the airline. The previous UPA government had extended bailout package worth a little over Rs 30,000 crore to the carrier for a 10-year period starting 2012.



Air India has a share of 15-16 per cent in the domestic aviation market, while some 84-85 per cent passengers fly in private airlines, Mr Jaitley said. "We must not create a situation which leads to not being able to save the existing jobs. If we keep running any commercial establishment and is run more as a government department rather than a commercial establishment, then let alone creating new jobs we won't be able to save some of the existing jobs," he said.



Asserting that the government is not in favour of closing any firm to the extent possible, the minister said each case would be taken on its merit before deciding on what is in the larger interest of that state-run company.





Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said a "proper decision" would be taken on Air India's future in a competitive market and that it would be in the government's interest to protect jobs at the state-run carrier. His remarks came at a time when a group of ministers headed by him is working on divestment of loss-making Air India In a competitive market, challenges are different and a "proper decision" would be taken on what Air India has to do in such a market, Mr Jaitley said in the Lok Sabha."It will be in the interest of the government to protect jobs at Air India," he replied to a question on supplementary demands for grants. Noting that the airline has a debt of Rs 50,0000-55,000 crore which is "not small", he said, "Now we have to decide what has to be done with the Air India".He asked for how long can tax collected from the public be given to the airline. The previous UPA government had extended bailout package worth a little over Rs 30,000 crore to the carrier for a 10-year period starting 2012.Air India has a share of 15-16 per cent in the domestic aviation market, while some 84-85 per cent passengers fly in private airlines, Mr Jaitley said. "We must not create a situation which leads to not being able to save the existing jobs. If we keep running any commercial establishment and is run more as a government department rather than a commercial establishment, then let alone creating new jobs we won't be able to save some of the existing jobs," he said.Asserting that the government is not in favour of closing any firm to the extent possible, the minister said each case would be taken on its merit before deciding on what is in the larger interest of that state-run company.