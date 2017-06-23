It's Confirmed! Alia Bhatt To Co-Star With Vicky Kaushal In Raazi Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have been roped in by filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for her next venture, titled Raazi

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat (Image courtesy: (L) to (R): Alia, Vicky) New Delhi: Highlights In the film, Alia will be seen portraying the role of a Kashmiri girl The film will reportedly be shot in Punjab, Kashmir and Mumbai The shoot for Raazi is expected to begin in July Badrinath Ki Dulhania, is all set to begin shooting for her next venture soon. The 24-year-old actress has been roped in for Meghna Gulzar's next film Raazi along with Vicky Kaushal. In the film, Alia Bhatt will be seen portraying the role of a Kashmiri girl, who is married to a Pakistani army officer and provides Indian intelligence with invaluable information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's novel, Calling Sehmat. The film, which will be produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, will reportedly be shot in Punjab, Kashmir and Mumbai. The shoot for Raazi is expected to begin from July.



Alia Bhatt, who is excited to be a part of the project, shared the news with her fans and followers on Twitter. "This one is going to be truly truly special!!! Wohooo @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09," she wrote.

This one is going to be truly truly special!!! Wohooo @DharmaMovies@JungleePictures@meghnagulzar@vickykaushal09pic.twitter.com/VF9zssD6dD — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 23, 2017



In a statement to IANS, Vicky Kaushal said that he feels 'honoured' to be getting a chance to work with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. "I'm honoured to be getting an opportunity to work with Meghna Gulzar and also looking forward to working with Alia, who I feel is one of the finest actresses we have at the moment," IANS quoted Vicky Kaushal as saying.



"Actually, the entire team is so talented and especially to be working with Dharma Productions is rewarding for any young actor. I'll soon wrap up Raju sir's film and will begin shooting for Raazi," he added.



, who is best known for his performance in the award-winning film Masaan, is currently shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's yet-to-be-titled Sanjay Dutt biopic.



Alia Bhatt's other upcoming projects are - Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji's Dragon along with Ranbir Kapoor.



(With IANS inputs)



Actress Alia Bhatt , who was on a much-deserved break since her last release,, is all set to begin shooting for her next venture soon. The 24-year-old actress has been roped in for Meghna Gulzar's next filmalong with Vicky Kaushal. In the film, Alia Bhatt will be seen portraying the role of a Kashmiri girl, who is married to a Pakistani army officer and provides Indian intelligence with invaluable information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.is based on Harinder Sikka's novel,. The film, which will be produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, will reportedly be shot in Punjab, Kashmir and Mumbai. The shoot foris expected to begin from July.Alia Bhatt, who is excited to be a part of the project, shared the news with her fans and followers on Twitter. "This one is going to be truly truly special!!! Wohooo @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09," she wrote.In a statement to IANS, Vicky Kaushal said that he feels 'honoured' to be getting a chance to work with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. "I'm honoured to be getting an opportunity to work with Meghna Gulzar and also looking forward to working with Alia, who I feel is one of the finest actresses we have at the moment," IANS quoted Vicky Kaushal as saying."Actually, the entire team is so talented and especially to be working with Dharma Productions is rewarding for any young actor. I'll soon wrap up Raju sir's film and will begin shooting for," he added. Vicky Kaushal , who is best known for his performance in the award-winning film, is currently shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's yet-to-be-titled Sanjay Dutt biopic.Alia Bhatt's other upcoming projects are - Zoya Akhtar's, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji'salong with Ranbir Kapoor.(With IANS inputs)