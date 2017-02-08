IT Firm Infosys' Founders Raise Governance Concerns With Board: Report

The three founders also questioned the high severance package given to two former senior officials, according to media reports.
In response to queries, Infosys said decisions had been taken in the interest of the company and the board evaluated with due importance the suggestions received from stakeholders, including promoters.
Infosys and Mr Murthy declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, while Mr Nilekani and Mr Gopalakrishnan were not immediately reachable.
Former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal's severance package amounted to 173.8 million rupees, or 24 month's pay, and the agreement was "being administered in accordance with the contractual rights and obligations", Infosys said in a statement last year.
In a January filing with the US market regulator, Infosys, which is also listed on NASDAQ, said former general counsel David Kennedy would receive severance payments of $868,250 and other reimbursements over 12 months.
