Israel Names Fast-Growing Flower After PM Modi The Israeli crysanthumun flower - a colourful plant that grows fast - has been named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he visited a floriculture farm with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu

A fast-growing Israeli flower was today named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special gesture to mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Israel . The Israeli crysanthumun flower - a colourful plant that grows fast - will be named after PM Modi, officials said in Tel Aviv."New fast-growing Israeli Crysanthumun flower named in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be called "MODI". Indeed, a #GrowingPartnership!," the Israeli government said on its official Twitter handle.Earlier, PM Modi visited the Danziger "Dan" flower farm along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Mishmar Hashiva where they were briefed about the latest technologies being used for floriculture."A symbol of blooming In a special gesture, a new fast growing variety of chrysanthemum flower named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.The Danziger flower farm is one of Israel's leading floriculture companies with approximately 80,000 square meters of state-of-the-art greenhouses specialising in reproduction of plants.The farm, founded in 1953, is located in Moshav Mishmar Hashiva, 56 kilometres from Jerusalem, in central Israel.PM Modi was greeted by Benjamin Netanyahu along with the top tier of Israel's leadership - known as segel aleph - an honour given to only a few leaders.